Godrej Seeds and Genetics Limited buys three office units in Mumbai's Vikhroli for ₹365 crore

Godrej Seeds and Genetics Limited has purchased three office units in Mumbai's Vikhroli area for ₹365 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Mumbai real estate update: Godrej Seeds and Genetics Limited has purchased three office units in Mumbai's Vikhroli area for ₹365 crore. (Picture for representational purposes) (Pexels )

The documents show that the three commercial spaces were purchased from the larger Godrej group company, Godrej Industries Ltd, in a building called Godrej One on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

The office units occupy the 6th, 7th, and 8th floors of the building, totalling 70,361 sq ft of carpet area. According to Propstack, the commercial office spaces were purchased at a per-sq-ft price of ₹52,000.

According to the documents, the three transactions were registered on March 6, 2026 along with a total of 109 car parking spaces.

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The documents show that the registration of the transaction attracted a stamp duty of over ₹21 crore and a registration fee of ₹90,000.

An email query has been sent to Godrej Seeds and Genetics Ltd and Godrej Industries Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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Similar internal transaction within the Godrej Group In 2025, the Chairperson of Godrej Properties, Pirojsha Adi Godrej, and his cousin, Freyan Crishna Bieri, purchased four apartments in one of his own company’s projects, Godrej Carmichael, at a record price of ₹1.78 lakh per square foot (PSF). Godrej purchased his flats through Ceres Developers, of which he is a director along with Clement George Pinto, Godrej Industries’ chief financial officer.

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The project is situated off Peddar Road, behind Jindal Mansion. In Mumbai, the most expensive purchase remains that of banker Uday Kotak, who purchased the Shiv Sagar building on Worli Sea Face for ₹2.72 lakh per square foot in February 2025.