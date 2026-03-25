Godrej Seeds and Genetics Limited buys three office units in Mumbai's Vikhroli for ₹365 crore
Mumbai real estate: The three commercial spaces were purchased from the larger Godrej group company, Godrej Industries Ltd, in a building called Godrej One
Godrej Seeds and Genetics Limited has purchased three office units in Mumbai's Vikhroli area for ₹365 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.
The documents show that the three commercial spaces were purchased from the larger Godrej group company, Godrej Industries Ltd, in a building called Godrej One on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH).
The office units occupy the 6th, 7th, and 8th floors of the building, totalling 70,361 sq ft of carpet area. According to Propstack, the commercial office spaces were purchased at a per-sq-ft price of ₹52,000.
According to the documents, the three transactions were registered on March 6, 2026 along with a total of 109 car parking spaces.
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The documents show that the registration of the transaction attracted a stamp duty of over ₹21 crore and a registration fee of ₹90,000.
An email query has been sent to Godrej Seeds and Genetics Ltd and Godrej Industries Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.
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Similar internal transaction within the Godrej Group
In 2025, the Chairperson of Godrej Properties, Pirojsha Adi Godrej, and his cousin, Freyan Crishna Bieri, purchased four apartments in one of his own company’s projects, Godrej Carmichael, at a record price of ₹1.78 lakh per square foot (PSF). Godrej purchased his flats through Ceres Developers, of which he is a director along with Clement George Pinto, Godrej Industries’ chief financial officer.
Also Read: Pune real estate: Godrej Properties acquires 8.5-acre Pune land for ₹2,000 crore housing project
The project is situated off Peddar Road, behind Jindal Mansion. In Mumbai, the most expensive purchase remains that of banker Uday Kotak, who purchased the Shiv Sagar building on Worli Sea Face for ₹2.72 lakh per square foot in February 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More