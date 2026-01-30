Edit Profile
    Pune real estate: Godrej Properties acquires 8.5-acre Pune land for ₹2,000 crore housing project

    Pune real estate update: Godrej Properties said that the development will be a group housing project, with the land offering a potential of 2.1 million sq ft

    Published on: Jan 30, 2026 2:36 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Mumbai-based, listed developer Godrej Properties announced on January 30 that it has acquired an 8.5-acre land parcel in Pune’s Mahalunge area, where it plans to build a housing project with an estimated revenue of 2,000 crore. The project will have a development potential of 2.1 million sq ft, the company said.

    Pune real estate market: Mumbai-based, listed developer Godrej Properties announced on January 30 that it has acquired an 8.5-acre land parcel in Pune’s Mahalunge area. (Gemini Generated Photo)
    "The land is strategically located in the Mahalunge-Maan-Nande belt, is part of the Mahalunge-Hinjewadi micro market, and in proximity to the upcoming Pune Inner Ring Road along the city’s fast-growing Hinjewadi–Balewadi corridor. It benefits from a well-developed social infrastructure, including premier educational institutions such as Delhi Public School, Mahindra International School, and the Symbiosis Centre for Management," the company said in a regulatory filing.

    The location offers convenient access to both Baner–Balewadi and Hinjewadi, two prominent micro-markets that serve as major IT and BFSI hubs in Pune.

    “Pune is one of India’s most vibrant urban centres, driven by robust infrastructure development and thriving commercial hubs. Mahalunge, with its strategic connectivity and well-planned social ecosystem, demonstrates the city’s growth story and offers customers an ideal blend of convenience and quality living," said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties.

    "Acquiring this land parcel marks an important step in our broader strategy to strengthen our presence in Pune and expand across high-potential micro-markets in India’s leading cities. We will aim to deliver thoughtfully designed spaces that create long-term value for residents and meet evolving customer aspirations," Pandey said.

    Pune real estate market

    Pune real estate market reported a 3% decline in residential sales to 50,881 units in 2025, with H2 sales down 5% to 26,552 units, according to Knight Frank India. The report attributed the slowdown to a period of consolidation following strong growth from 2021 to 2024, noting that demand remained end-user-driven but that homebuyers were increasingly selective amid rising prices.

    On the launch side, the report stated that launches decreased by 6% in 2025 to 56,118 units, compared with 2024. In the last six months of 2025, the launches fell by 6% to 29,559 units.

    In terms of property registrations in the Pune district, the Pune real estate market recorded 185,657 property registrations in 2025, a 2.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline from 190,025 in 2024. On the other hand, stamp duty collections stood at 7,119 crore in 2025, a marginal increase from 7,098 crore in 2024, according to data from the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Maharashtra.

