What luxury homebuyers want: 84% prefer private balconies, 60% seek pet-only lifts

High-rise luxury housing projects are dominating buyer preferences, with 84% of luxury homebuyers favouring private balconies and over 60% preferring dedicated pet lifts. Wellness-led planning has also shifted from a value add to a core expectation, with nearly 70% of buyers prioritising dedicated wellness spaces at home, according to data from Godrej Properties. Luxury homebuyers increasingly favour high-rises, with 84% seeking private balconies, 60% preferring pet lifts, and 70% prioritising wellness spaces, Godrej Properties data shows. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

The trends emerged from The Elevated Living Edit, an upcoming report by Godrej Properties Limited (GPL). The findings were shared at an event held in Gurugram attended by actor Sara Ali Khan.

Based on responses from close to 1,500 homebuyers across seven major Indian cities, the survey showed that “over 74% of homebuyers view private elevators as a key luxury feature, with 43% willing to pay a ₹10–20 lakh premium for this added privacy and convenience.”



The survey showed that high-rise developments continue to dominate buyer preference, with 84% preferring homes with balconies, over 60% preferring dedicated lifts for their pets, Furthermore, wellness-led planning through green zones, yoga and meditation spaces, and outdoor extension has firmly transitioned from a value-add to an expectation among affluent buyers with almost 70% showing a preference for yoga and meditation spaces, it said.

Modern, minimalist aesthetics are also gaining ground, with 70% of respondents associating luxury with clean, contemporary design rather than overt opulence.



Speaking at the event, Geetika Trehan, CEO, North Zone, Godrej Properties, said that the company has planned apartment handovers across nearly 10 projects in Delhi-NCR.

From a design standpoint, Rohit Mohan, chief design officer at Godrej Properties, noted that the findings assert a growing industry-wide shift. “Liveability is becoming the true meaning of luxury. Buyers are seeking sustainable, wellness-focused, and design-centric spaces that feel intuitive and functional,” he said.

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who participated in a fireside chat at the event, highlighted how the idea of luxury is changing. “Luxury today is no longer about excess; it’s about awareness of how we live, what we value, and the spaces we choose to grow in,” she said.