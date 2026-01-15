Godrej Properties reports a booking value of ₹34,171 crore in CY 2025, emerges as the largest developer in the country

Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) on January 15 said it sold ₹34,171 crore worth of real estate in calendar year 2025, emerging as the largest listed developer in the country in terms of sales bookings. Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) on January 15 said it sold ₹34,171 crore worth of real estate in calendar year 2025. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The company reported selling 16,428 homes with a total saleable area of 27.26 million square feet, supported by 41 successful project launches across India. Booking value rose 19 per cent year-on-year to ₹34,171 crore in 2025, Godrej Properties said in a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties said it has "emerged as the largest listed residential real estate developer in India in 2025 for the second consecutive year, based on key operating metrics of booking value and cash collections".

According to the company, its booking value grew 19 per cent YoY to ₹34,171 crore, representing a CAGR of approximately 44 per cent between CY 2022 and CY 2025. It said that collections for the year increased 28 per cent to ₹18,979 crore, translating into a three-year CAGR of 35 per cent.

According to the company, it delivered consistent quarterly performance throughout the year, recording a booking value of over ₹7,000 crore in each of the four quarters of CY 2025.

Also Read: Kolte-Patil signs JV deal for a 1.1 mn sq ft housing project in Pune’s Bhugaon with ₹850 crore revenue potential

The company’s sales were well diversified geographically, with key contributions from major residential markets: Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) ( ₹9,677 crore), NCR ( ₹9,348 crore), Bengaluru ( ₹6,566 crore), Pune ( ₹4,083 crore), and Hyderabad ( ₹3,052 crore). This performance was driven by a broad and diversified portfolio, with 11 individual projects each generating booking value exceeding ₹1,000 crore during the year, the company stated.

According to the company, in the current financial year to date (FY26 YTD), GPL has recorded a booking value of ₹24,008 crore, representing a 25 per cent year-on-year growth, and collections of ₹12,018 crore, growing 19 per cent year-on-year.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties said it "recorded booking value of ₹8,421 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 55 per cent.

Also Read: Budget 2026 wishlist: Real estate sector eyes higher affordable housing threshold, stronger CLSS support

During the first nine months of this fiscal year, the company has recorded a booking value of ₹24,008 crore, representing a 25 per cent year-on-year growth.

“We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued trust and to our teams for their tireless efforts. Delivering this level of growth in 2025, despite 2024 being a high base year, underscores the strength of demand for well-designed, high-quality homes in India’s major metropolitan markets. We remain focused on building on this momentum in 2026 through excellence in design, construction quality, timely delivery, sustainability, and innovation," Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said.