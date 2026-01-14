Kolte-Patil signs JV deal for a 1.1 mn sq ft housing project in Pune’s Bhugaon with ₹850 crore revenue potential

Pune-based listed real estate firm, Kolte-Patil Developers Limited, said on January 14 that the company has signed a joint development deal for a ~1.1 million sq. ft. residential project in Bhugaon that has an expected Gross Developable Value (GDV) of around Rs. 850 crore. Kolte-Patil Developers Limited, said on January 14 that the company has signed a joint development deal for a ~1.1 million sq. ft. residential project in Bhugaon. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The company did not mention the name of the landowner with whom it has signed the joint development agreement.

Bhugaon is an emerging residential destination in Pune. This land parcel is surrounded by established premium markets like Bavdhan and Kothrud and is adjacent to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as well as Shivaji Nagar railway station, the company said.

The project is set to benefit from being in close proximity to large employment hubs as well as the access to advanced social infrastructure comprising schools, hospitals, shopping malls and entertainment hubs making this a very unique and attractive proposition, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“This transaction aligns with our strategy to systematically strengthen our presence in high-potential micro-markets benefitting from evolving demand trends. This project in Bhugaon marks the next step in expanding our portfolio through capital-efficient partnerships,” said Rajesh Patil, managing director, Kolte-Patil Developers Limited.



Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd, incorporated in 1991, is a leading real estate company with a dominant presence in the Pune residential market and a diversified presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

In FY26, the company entered into a strategic partnership with global investment firm Blackstone with the latter acquiring a 40% stake in the company following a two-phase transaction involving the preferential allotment of equity shares and a secondary equity share acquisition from existing promoters.