Pune housing sales dip 3% in 2025 as homebuyers turn selective amid rising prices

The Pune real estate market reported a 3% decline in residential sales to 50,881 units in 2025, with H2 sales down 5% to 26,552 units, according to Knight Frank India. The report attributed the slowdown to a phase of consolidation after strong growth from 2021 to 2024, noting that demand remained end-user driven but homebuyers were increasingly selective amid rising prices. Pune real estate market reported a 3% decline in residential sales to 50,881 units in 2025, with H2 sales down 5% to 26,552 units. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

On the launch end, the report stated that the launches decreased by 6% in 2025 to 56,118 units, compared to 2024. In the last six months of 2025, the launches fell by 6% to 29,559 units.

The report said that developers continued to focus on active corridors and proven micro-markets, avoiding broad-based expansion despite steady long-term demand visibility.

According to the report, homes priced below ₹50 lakh saw their share of sales decline sharply to 23% in H2 2025, from 32% in H2 2024. The ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore segment emerged as the most active, accounting for 46% of sales, while the ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore segment increased its share to 24%, highlighting the growing acceptance of high-ticket size properties.

Prices increased by 5% in the Pune real estate market According to the report, residential prices continued to trend upward, with average prices rising to ₹5,016 per square foot in H2 2025, reflecting a 5% year-over-year (YoY) increase. The report said that price appreciation was supported by sustained demand in well-connected western and eastern corridors.

West Pune continues to be Pune’s leading demand hub According to the report, West Pune, which is closer to Mumbai, remained the dominant demand centre, accounting for 40% of the total sales in H2 2025, remaining unchanged YoY. Locations such as Baner, Wakad and Hinjewadi continued to attract buyers due to a combination of employment access, social infrastructure and relatively wider housing choices, the report said. The North micro-market accounted for 23% of sales, while East Pune contributed 22%, reflecting steady demand in Viman Nagar, Kharadi and Hadapsar.

West Pune also remained dominant in terms of launches, accounting for 43% of new supply in H2 2025, up from 39% in H2 2024. East Pune maintained a stable 25% share of launches, while North Pune witnessed a moderation in supply additions. The alignment between launch and sales patterns reflects a disciplined developer response to demand signals.

Unsold inventory According to the report, overall unsold inventory rose to 51,653 units in 2025, up 11% YoY, while Quarters-to-Sell (QTS) stood at four quarters, remaining within a comfortable range. The average age of unsold inventory was 11.7 quarters, indicating that a significant portion of stock remains relatively fresh.

Outlook on the Pune real estate market According to the report, Pune’s residential market in H2 2025 demonstrated a phase of measured consolidation rather than any signs of strain. Although sales volumes eased and unsold inventory increased, price levels remained steady, underscoring the underlying strength of demand.

Homebuyer interest remained anchored in micro-markets with strong connectivity and proximity to major employment hubs. Supported by affordable pricing compared to larger metropolitan markets and a predominantly end-user-driven demand profile, the city remains well-positioned for stable absorption as new supply comes on stream, the report said.

The report added that looking ahead, Pune’s economic prospects remain bright, with sustained inflows of GCCs and technology-led enterprises strengthening employment generation and income visibility. This is expected to keep homebuyer sentiment positive and reinforce aspirational housing\ demand, providing a solid foundation for the residential market over the medium term.