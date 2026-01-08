Cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh buys an apartment for ₹26 crore in Mumbai's Prabhadevi

Cricketer Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has purchased an apartment in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi for ₹26.30 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. Mumbai real estate update: Cricketer Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has purchased an apartment in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi for ₹26.30 crore. (Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram)

According to the documents, the property is situated in Ahuja Towers, Prabhadevi. The apartment has a carpet area of 2,760.40 sq ft and comes with three car parking spaces. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹1.31 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000 and was registered on December 12, 2025.

The apartment was purchased from Ajinkya DY Patil and Puja Anjinkya Patil, the documents show. Ritika Sajdeh has worked as a sports manager with Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment, where she handled endorsements and brand associations for several prominent athletes.

Ritija Sajdeh and the sellers could not be reached for comment.

All about Prabhadevi real estate market According to SquareYards, Prabhadevi is well-connected to the city’s major business districts and lifestyle hubs. The area is well connected via the Western Express Highway, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dr Annie Besant Road and the Prabhadevi Railway Station on the Western Line, along with easy access to the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, ensuring smooth north–south connectivity. Over the years, Prabhadevi has transformed into a prestigious residential and commercial destination, characterised by luxury high-rise developments and premium office spaces.

It is located close to key business districts, such as Lower Parel, Worli, and BKC, as well as prominent landmarks, retail destinations, healthcare facilities, and reputed educational institutions. It is a preferred address for corporate leaders, professionals and high-net-worth individuals.

In January 2025, Rohit Sharma had rented out his property in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for ₹2.6 lakh per month, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The apartment, located in Lodha Marquise, The Park, a development by Lodha Group, is part of a ready-to-move residential project spanning 7 acres.

As per IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment has a carpet area of 1,298 sq ft and includes two car parking spaces. The lease transaction incurred a stamp duty of ₹16,300 and registration charges of ₹1,000.

In January 2024, Rohit Sharma leased two apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra West area at a monthly rent of ₹3 lakh per month for three years. The rent agreement showed that the monthly rent for the first year is ₹3.1 lakh, ₹3.25 lakh for the second year, and ₹3.41 lakh for the third year.