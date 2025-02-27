Menu Explore
Rohit Sharma rents out his Mumbai property for 2.6 lakh per month rent

ByHT Real Estate News
Feb 27, 2025 12:50 PM IST

Rohit Sharma has rented his apartment in Lodha Marquise- The Park in Central Mumbai developed by Macrotech Developers, as per documents accessed by Square Yards

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has rented out his property in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for 2.6 lakh per month, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has rented out his property in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh per month, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.(AFP)
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has rented out his property in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for 2.60 lakh per month, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.(AFP)

The transaction was registered in January 2025.

The apartment, located in Lodha Marquise – The Park, developed by Macrotech Developers Limited (Lodha Group), is part of a ready-to-move residential project spread across 7 acres.

As per IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment has a carpet area of 1,298 sq ft and includes two car parking spaces. The lease transaction incurred a stamp duty of 16,300 and registration charges of 1,000.

Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents reveals that the same apartment was purchased by Rohit Sharma and his father, Gurunath Sharma, in March 2013 for 5.46 crore. The rental income of 2.60 lakh per month reflects a 6% rental yield.

Lower Parel, one of Mumbai’s prime residential and commercial hubs, offers premium living spaces with seamless connectivity to business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point.

A query has been emailed to Sharma. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Other Real Estate Transactions

Sharma and his father own another apartment in Lodha Marquise – The Park, which they purchased in 2013 for 5.70 crore, as per IGR property registration records reviewed by Square Yards. This apartment was rented out in October 2024 for 2.65 lakh per month.

Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to multiple IPL titles and played key roles in India's victories in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2018 Asia Cup. Honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2015 and the Khel Ratna in 2020, Rohit continues to shine as India's captain, combining stellar batting with strategic leadership.

