Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricketer Rohit Sharma, father rent out an apartment in Mumbai's Lower Parel area for 2.60 lakh per month

ByMehul R Thakkar
Jan 29, 2025 02:03 PM IST

Rohit Sharna's apartment, measuring 1,298 sq ft, is located on the 45th floor of Lodha Marquis, part of The Park project by Lodha Group

Cricketer Rohit Sharma and his father Gurunath Sharma have rented their apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area for a monthly rent of 2.60 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

Mumbai real estate: Cricketer Rohit Sharma and his father Gurunath Sharma have rented their apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh monthly rent.(PTI)
Mumbai real estate: Cricketer Rohit Sharma and his father Gurunath Sharma have rented their apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area for 2.60 lakh monthly rent.(PTI)

The apartment, measuring 1,298 sq ft, is located on the 45th floor of Lodha Marquise, a building part of The Park project by Lodha Group.

The transaction was registered on January 27.

The documents showed that a stamp duty of 16,300 and registration fees of 1,000 were paid for the transaction.

According to the documents, the apartment and two parking spaces have been leased to Murali Krishnan Nair.

The property registration documents sourced by Zapkey.com showed that Rohit Sharma and his father had purchased the apartment from Lodha Group in July 2013 for 5.45 crore.

A query has been sent to Rohit Sharma. If a response is received, the copy will be updated. Murali Krishnan Nair could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: 5 Bollywood stars who sold, purchased or rent out their properties in January 2025

Rohit Sharma's property portfolio

In January 2024, Rohit Sharma leased two apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra West area at a monthly rent of 3 lakh per month for three years. The rent agreement showed that the monthly rent for the first year is 3.1 lakh, 3.25 lakh for the second year, and 3.41 lakh for the third year.

Also Read: Cricketer Shreyas Iyer buys a commercial property in Mumbai's Worli area for 2.9 crore

Documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed that in June 2021, Rohit Sharma had sold his property worth 5.25 crore in Lonavala. The property is spread across 6329 sq.ft.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On