Cricketer Rohit Sharma, father rent out an apartment in Mumbai's Lower Parel area for 2.60 lakh per month

Cricketer Rohit Sharma and his father Gurunath Sharma have rented their apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area for a monthly rent of ₹2.60 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com Mumbai real estate: Cricketer Rohit Sharma and his father Gurunath Sharma have rented their apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area for ₹ 2.60 lakh monthly rent.(PTI)

The apartment, measuring 1,298 sq ft, is located on the 45th floor of Lodha Marquise, a building part of The Park project by Lodha Group.

The transaction was registered on January 27.

The documents showed that a stamp duty of ₹16,300 and registration fees of ₹1,000 were paid for the transaction.

According to the documents, the apartment and two parking spaces have been leased to Murali Krishnan Nair.

The property registration documents sourced by Zapkey.com showed that Rohit Sharma and his father had purchased the apartment from Lodha Group in July 2013 for ₹5.45 crore.

A query has been sent to Rohit Sharma. If a response is received, the copy will be updated. Murali Krishnan Nair could not be reached for comment.

Rohit Sharma's property portfolio

In January 2024, Rohit Sharma leased two apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra West area at a monthly rent of ₹3 lakh per month for three years. The rent agreement showed that the monthly rent for the first year is ₹3.1 lakh, ₹3.25 lakh for the second year, and ₹3.41 lakh for the third year.

Documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed that in June 2021, Rohit Sharma had sold his property worth ₹5.25 crore in Lonavala. The property is spread across 6329 sq.ft.