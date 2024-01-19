Cricketer Rohit Sharma leases two apartments in Mumbai for about 3 lakh per month

Cricketer Rohit Sharma has leased two apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra West area at a monthly rent of ₹3 lakh per month for three years, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed. Cricketer Rohit Sharma has leased two apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra West area at a monthly rent of ₹ 3 lakh per month for three years.(Screenshot)

The monthly rent for the first year is ₹3.1 lakh, ₹3.25 lakh for the second year and ₹3.41 lakh for the third year, the rent agreement showed.

The rent agreement was registered on January 4, 2024.

The tenant has paid a deposit of ₹9.3 lakh.

The two apartments located on the 14th floor are spread across an area of 1047 sq ft.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma had earlier leased the two apartments for ₹2.5 lakh per month in 2022.

A message has been sent to the cricketer for a confirmation.

The lease agreement will earn Bachchan an annual rent of ₹2.07 crore for the first three years, increasing to ₹2.38 crore for the fourth and fifth year. The lease commences from March 2024 and includes 12 dedicated parking spaces. Other Bollywood actors, including Kartik Aryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol, have also purchased office spaces in the same building.