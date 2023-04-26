Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Actor Salman Khan leases out Bandra flat for 1.5 lakh monthly rent

Actor Salman Khan leases out Bandra flat for 1.5 lakh monthly rent

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Apr 26, 2023 09:29 PM IST

Bollywood star Salman Khan has leased out an apartment he owns in Shiv Asthan Heights tower on 16th Road in Bandra West for a monthly rent of ₹1.5 lakh. The rent would increase to ₹1.57 lakh in the second year, and ₹1.65 lakh in the third year

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Salman Khan has leased out an apartment he owns in Shiv Asthan Heights tower on 16th Road in Bandra West for a monthly rent of 1.5 lakh .

Actor Salman Khan leases out Bandra flat for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh monthly rent
Actor Salman Khan leases out Bandra flat for 1.5 lakh monthly rent

The 1,318 sq ft apartment on the 14th floor of the tower was rented out for a 36-month period to Rajesh Harishchandra Gandhi and the agreement was registered on February 16, 2023, showed registration documents accessed and shared by Zapkey.com.

The rent would increase to 1.57 lakh in the second year, and 1.65 lakh in the third year during the 36-month period. The tenant also paid a deposit of 4.5 lakh showed the documents signed between Khan’s power of attorney Abhijit Bhalerao and Gandhi, a resident of Bandra West. The apartment comes with three car parking spaces.

The Bollywood star, who lives at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, has also leased a commercial property on Linking Road at Santacruz to TNSI Retail Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Future Retail Ltd since 2017. The 27,650 sq ft space spread over four floors houses Foodhall, a retail venture of the group. The lease was renewed by Future Retail in September 2022 with an escalation in the rent and now commands a rent of 89.6lakh per month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out