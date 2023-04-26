MUMBAI: Bollywood star Salman Khan has leased out an apartment he owns in Shiv Asthan Heights tower on 16th Road in Bandra West for a monthly rent of ₹1.5 lakh . Actor Salman Khan leases out Bandra flat for ₹ 1.5 lakh monthly rent

The 1,318 sq ft apartment on the 14th floor of the tower was rented out for a 36-month period to Rajesh Harishchandra Gandhi and the agreement was registered on February 16, 2023, showed registration documents accessed and shared by Zapkey.com.

The rent would increase to ₹1.57 lakh in the second year, and ₹1.65 lakh in the third year during the 36-month period. The tenant also paid a deposit of ₹4.5 lakh showed the documents signed between Khan’s power of attorney Abhijit Bhalerao and Gandhi, a resident of Bandra West. The apartment comes with three car parking spaces.

The Bollywood star, who lives at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, has also leased a commercial property on Linking Road at Santacruz to TNSI Retail Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Future Retail Ltd since 2017. The 27,650 sq ft space spread over four floors houses Foodhall, a retail venture of the group. The lease was renewed by Future Retail in September 2022 with an escalation in the rent and now commands a rent of ₹89.6lakh per month.