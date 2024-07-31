Cricketer Shreyas Iyer buys a commercial property in Mumbai for 2.9 crore

Cricketer Shreyas Iyer has joined the list of sportspersons who have bought income-yielding commercial properties in Mumbai. In the latest deal, Iyer has purchased a property in the Worli area for ₹2.9 crore, documents accessed by Propstack showed. Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer has bought a commercial property in Mumbai's Worli area for ₹ 2.9 crore(IPL-X)

The sale deed was signed on July 16. The property is located in a building called Godavari Industrial CHSL in Adarsh Nagar in Worli, Mumbai, the documents showed.

The total area of the property bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders' captain is 510 sq ft (carpet area) and the rate at which it has been bought works out to be ₹56,863, the documents showed.

The cricketer could not be contacted for a comment.

In September 2020, the cricketer had bought a 2380 sq ft apartment on the 48th floor of The World Towers with Macrotech Developers in Mumbai at a rate of ₹49,817 per sq ft. The apartment came along with three car parks, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

He had invested close to ₹12 crore in the apartment, the documents showed.

In July 2018, he bought a 1701 sq ft apartment in Worli from Lodha Developers for ₹8.4 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Several Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and sportspersons have bought commercial properties in the past to earn high rental yields.

In March this year, Virat Kohli had leased 12 office spaces in Gurugram for a starting monthly rent of ₹8.85 lakh for a period of nine years.

The office space is located in a project called Reach Comercia, a corporate tower in sector 68 in Gurugram. The total leased area is spread across an area of 18,430 sq. ft and comes with 37 car parkings, the documents showed.

Also Read: Virat Kohli leases 12 spaces in Gurugram for ₹8.85 lakh per month

Earlier this year, cricketer Rohit Sharma had leased two apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra West area at a monthly rent of ₹3 lakh per month for three years, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma leases two apartments in Mumbai for about ₹3 lakh per month

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya had together taken three ‘jodi’ apartments on rent in the Lower Parel area in Mumbai, the total rent for which is ₹7.5 lakh per month, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.