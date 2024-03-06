Virat Kohli leases 12 office spaces in Gurugram for 8.85 lakh per month

Virat Kohli has leased 12 office spaces in Gurugram for a starting monthly rent of ₹8.85 lakh for a period of nine years, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data analytics firm showed.



The office space is located in a project called Reach Comercia, a corporate tower in sector 68 in Gurugram. The total leased area is spread across an area of 18,430 sq. ft and comes with 37 car parkings.

The starting monthly rent per month is ₹48 per sq. ft. The lease deed comes with a rent escalation provision of 5% every year.

Common area maintenance charges are ₹14 per sq ft per month.

The lessee is Mynd Integrated Solutions Pvt Ltd. The company has paid a security deposit of ₹57.19 lakh, the lease deed showed.

The lease deed was registered in June last year.

The transaction was executed through Kohli's registered General Power of Attorney (GPA) holder Vikas Kohli, who is the cricketer's brother, the documents showed.

Kohli’s manager did not respond to queries sent by HT Digital.

The cricketer resides in a four-bedroom apartment located in Worli, Mumbai. Kohli reportedly bought the 7,171-square-foot sea-facing apartment in 2016 for ₹34 crore.

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, announced on February 20 that they have been blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named as 'Akaay'.

In 2022, the couple was in the news for purchasing a land parcel of size 3,350 sq. m at Zirad village in Alibaug of Maharashtra's Raigad district. An amount of ₹19.24 crore was paid for the property.

Earlier this year, cricketer Rohit Sharma had leased two apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra West area at a monthly rent of ₹3 lakh per month for three years. The rent agreement was registered on January 4, 2024. The tenant has paid a deposit of ₹9.3 lakh.

