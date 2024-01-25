EaseMyTrip co-founder buys commercial property in Gurgaon worth 100 crore

Co-founder of a travel and tourism platform EaseMyTrip, Rikant Pitti, has purchased a commercial property in Gurgaon for ₹99.34 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm showed.' Co-founder of a travel and tourism platform EaseMyTrip, Rikant Pitti, has purchased a commercial property in Gurgaon for ₹ 99.34 crore,(Source: X)

The buyer has paid a stamp duty of ₹6.95 crore for the deal. The agreement was registered on November 24, 2023.

The total land area is 43,594 sq. ft and the total built-up area is 1,00,429 sq. ft, the documents showed. It is located in Sector 32, Gurgaon.

A message has been sent to Pitti’s office. The story will be updated once a response is received.

A few weeks back, Pitti had announced the discontinuation of flight bookings to the Maldives through a post on the social media platform X, stating, "In support of our nation, @EaseMyTrip. EaseMyTrip began the Visit Lakshadweep campaign by #ChaloLakshadweep."

Last year, Pitti was nominated as a non-official member of the National Startup Advisory Council.

Last year, Pitti took to LinkedIn to share a post about buying his “dream car”, a Lamborghini Urus Performante. He shared how he wanted to have a Lamborghini for the past 19 years. He also added that his post about purchasing the luxury car is not to “show off” but to “inspire” others.

In October last year, Deep Kalra, founder and chairman of MakeMyTrip had sold an apartment in DLF Magnolias in Gurgaon to Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO, for ₹33 crore, documents accessed by CREMatrix had showed.

