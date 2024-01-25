 EaseMyTrip co-founder buys property in Gurgaon worth ₹100 crore - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Real Estate / EaseMyTrip co-founder buys commercial property in Gurgaon worth 100 crore

EaseMyTrip co-founder buys commercial property in Gurgaon worth 100 crore

ByVandana Ramnani
Jan 25, 2024 05:53 PM IST

The total land area of the Gurgaon plot is 43,594 sq. ft and the total built-up area is 1,00,429 sq. ft, the registration documents showed

Co-founder of a travel and tourism platform EaseMyTrip, Rikant Pitti, has purchased a commercial property in Gurgaon for 99.34 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm showed.'

Co-founder of a travel and tourism platform EaseMyTrip, Rikant Pitti, has purchased a commercial property in Gurgaon for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99.34 crore,(Source: X)
Co-founder of a travel and tourism platform EaseMyTrip, Rikant Pitti, has purchased a commercial property in Gurgaon for 99.34 crore,(Source: X)

The buyer has paid a stamp duty of 6.95 crore for the deal. The agreement was registered on November 24, 2023.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The total land area is 43,594 sq. ft and the total built-up area is 1,00,429 sq. ft, the documents showed. It is located in Sector 32, Gurgaon.

Also Read: Air India leases 6.2 lakh sq ft commercial real estate space in Gurugram at an annual rent of 90 crore for 21 years

A message has been sent to Pitti’s office. The story will be updated once a response is received.

A few weeks back, Pitti had announced the discontinuation of flight bookings to the Maldives through a post on the social media platform X, stating, "In support of our nation, @EaseMyTrip. EaseMyTrip began the Visit Lakshadweep campaign by #ChaloLakshadweep."

Also Read: EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti responds to allegations of 'instigating' India-Maldives row

Last year, Pitti was nominated as a non-official member of the National Startup Advisory Council.

Last year, Pitti took to LinkedIn to share a post about buying his “dream car”, a Lamborghini Urus Performante. He shared how he wanted to have a Lamborghini for the past 19 years. He also added that his post about purchasing the luxury car is not to “show off” but to “inspire” others.

In October last year, Deep Kalra, founder and chairman of MakeMyTrip had sold an apartment in DLF Magnolias in Gurgaon to Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO, for 33 crore, documents accessed by CREMatrix had showed.

Also Read: EaseMyTrip co-founder shares pic of his Lamborghini, pens ‘this isn’t a story of fancy car

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vandana Ramnani

    Vandana Ramnani is editor, real estate, HT Digital. She has reported extensively on residential and commercial real estate. She can be reached at vandana.ramnani@htdigital.in

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On