MakeMyTrip founder Deep Kalra sells apartment in Gurgaon to group CEO for 33 crore

Deep Kalra, founder and chairman of MakeMyTrip has sold an apartment in DLF Magnolias in Gurgaon to Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO, for ₹33 crore, documents accessed by CREMatrix, a real estate data analytics firm showed. Deep Kalra, founder and chairman of MakeMyTrip has sold an apartment in DLF Magnolias in Gurgaon to Rajesh Mago, co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow for ₹ 33 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The size of the apartment is 6428 sq ft and comes with three car parkings, the sale deed showed. A stamp duty of ₹1.98 crore has been paid on the transaction. The document was registered on October 20, 2023, the documents showed.

An email has been sent to Kalra.

Brokers active in Gurgaon said that the apartments were launched around 2005 at a price of around ₹5000 per sq ft. The units are currently trading at ₹35 crore.

A few months back, a 11,000 square foot apartment at DLF’s The Camellias located on Gurgaon's Golf Course Road was sold for more than ₹100 crore in a resale transaction. Real estate brokers had said then that the deal narrows the gap between prices in established markets in Delhi with those of the relatively new Gurgaon market.

Demand for ultra-luxury homes continues to rise with most high net worth individuals purchasing these properties for investment, personal use, or both. A recent report by Anarock shows 58 ultra-luxury homes priced above ₹40 crore were sold across seven major cities till November 2023, accumulating a total sales value of ₹4,063 crore. Mumbai led the way with 53 of these opulent properties.

