EaseMyTrip co-founder shares pic of his Lamborghini, pens ‘this isn’t a story of fancy car’

EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti took to LinkedIn to share a post about buying his “dream car”, a Lamborghini Urus Performante. He shared how he wanted to have a Lamborghini for the past 19 years. He also added that his post about purchasing the luxury car is not to “show off” but to “inspire” others. The image shows EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti’s Lamborghini Urus Performante. (LinkedIn/@Rikant Pitti)

“When I was 16, my brothers and I started a small travel business, driven by a big dream. By the time I was 20, with just $50,000, we transformed and created EaseMyTrip.com. We worked hard to understand what travellers needed and tried to change the travel scene with the best technology and services. Now, I'm happy to say that EaseMyTrip is India's 2nd biggest and most successful online travel company. This success is because of our amazing team, our never-give-up attitude, and how we faced and overcame challenges,” wrote Pitti on LinkedIn.

In the next few lines, he added that he could have bought the car back in 2021. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, he decided to use the fund to donate ”oxygen concentrators to many NGOs and hospitals.”

“Just yesterday, I got my dream car, a Lamborghini Urus Performante. It's the first in India and shines in a special green colour called verde viper,” he shared after getting the car.

He also clarified that his post is not about showing off his luxury car. Pitti wrote that it is to show that “if you work hard and keep going, you can reach your biggest goals. Every challenge and win is part of your life's story.”

“To everyone with a dream, keep going. The tough times help you grow and get to your goals. Stay strong, stay hopeful, and soon you'll be living your dream,” he added a few words of inspiration to conclude his share. Alongside, he also posted an image of his new car.

Take a look at this post by Rikant Pitti:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being shared, it has collected close to 2,800 likes. The share has also received several comments from people.

What did LinkedIn users say about this share by EaseMyTrip co-founder?

“Heartiest congratulations,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “It's always uplifting to hear stories of entrepreneurs who've soared to success. Yet, the pandemic has undoubtedly set back many businesses, especially those with limited financial safety nets, leading them to close doors. Some have returned to their hometowns, while others, fueled by passion, have taken on jobs to get by, awaiting the right moment or platform to make a comeback. Eagerly looking forward to celebrating the comeback tales of these resilient souls,” added another. “Fantastic,” joined a third.

A few were not particularly pleased with the share and they expressed the same in the post’s comments section. Just like this individual who wrote, “Dear Rikant. While you mentioned that the post is not meant to show off, the repeated mention of luxury vehicles undermines this. You claim to inspire others through the post, yet the primary focus has been on your accomplishments and possessions. At one point, you mentioned that you waited to buy the car due to your oxygen cylinder donations during COVID-19. Shortly thereafter, you focus on achieving your dream luxury car; the juxtaposition is quite hypocritical. There is a fine line between inspirational and self-congratulatory.” Another person replied to this comment and added, “I second that!”

