MBA Chai Wala buys Mercedes worth 90 lakhs, shares video. Watch

Prafull Billore, famously known as MBA Chai Wala, is a well-known personality who rose to fame when his inspirational tale went viral. In 2017, the MBA dropout decided to operate a tea stand in front of IIM-Ahmedabad, where he gradually found success. He now manages several restaurants under the brand 'MBA Chai Wala.' Billore has again hit the headlines as he bought a Mercedes worth ₹90 lakhs.

Billore shared a video as he purchased the car. He can be seen with his family unveiling the Mercedes. They even cut a cake for the celebrations. In one of the shots, the MBA Chai Wala can also be seen signing a few documents. As the video plays, a text inlay on it reads, "Billionaire Brothers. MBA Chaiwala. Hold the vision, trust the process."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed by 2.5 million people. The clip has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "Brother, awesome, and congratulations." A second person added, "Congratulations to him for buying this great car." "Everyone is talking about your car, but I know value is nothing when you work hard. But you are celebrating your moment with us with this prayer in the background. Hats off," added a third. Many others have congratulated him on the new car.