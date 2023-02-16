Home / Trending / MBA Chai Wala buys Mercedes worth 90 lakhs, shares video. Watch

MBA Chai Wala buys Mercedes worth 90 lakhs, shares video. Watch

trending
Published on Feb 16, 2023 01:40 PM IST

MBA Chai Wala has hit the headlines as he purchased a Mercedes worth ₹90 lakhs. The entrepreneur shared a video on his social media.

MBA chai wala buys Mercedes worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90 lakhs.(Instagram/@prafullmbachaiwala)
MBA chai wala buys Mercedes worth 90 lakhs.(Instagram/@prafullmbachaiwala)
ByVrinda Jain

Prafull Billore, famously known as MBA Chai Wala, is a well-known personality who rose to fame when his inspirational tale went viral. In 2017, the MBA dropout decided to operate a tea stand in front of IIM-Ahmedabad, where he gradually found success. He now manages several restaurants under the brand 'MBA Chai Wala.' Billore has again hit the headlines as he bought a Mercedes worth 90 lakhs.

Billore shared a video as he purchased the car. He can be seen with his family unveiling the Mercedes. They even cut a cake for the celebrations. In one of the shots, the MBA Chai Wala can also be seen signing a few documents. As the video plays, a text inlay on it reads, "Billionaire Brothers. MBA Chaiwala. Hold the vision, trust the process."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed by 2.5 million people. The clip has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "Brother, awesome, and congratulations." A second person added, "Congratulations to him for buying this great car." "Everyone is talking about your car, but I know value is nothing when you work hard. But you are celebrating your moment with us with this prayer in the background. Hats off," added a third. Many others have congratulated him on the new car.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mercedes instagram
mercedes instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out