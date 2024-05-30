How many properties does Hardik Pandya own? Or does he live on rent? Here’s what we know

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya have together taken three ‘jodi’ apartments on rent in the Lower Parel area in Mumbai, the total rent for which is ₹7.5 lakh per month, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya have together taken three ‘jodi’ apartments on rent in the Lower Parel area in Mumbai(X-Image/@hardikpandya7)

Hardik Pandya has been making headlines amidst rumors of a potential divorce with his wife, Natasa Stankovic.

‘Jodi apartments’ are a combination of two residential units into a single unit.

The apartments taken on lease by Hardik and Krunal Pandya are part of a project known as Lotus Enpar Residency, developed by the Enpar Lotus Group, the documents showed.

According to documents accessed by Zapkey, the first ‘jodi’ apartment is located on the 28th floor for which the rent is ₹2.5 lakh per month. The lease agreement was registered in August 2021.

The leave and license agreement for the first apartment has been entered between Vaibhav Himanshu Pandya on behalf of Hardik Pandya and the landlord Lily Commodities Private Limited.

The documents show that the apartment comes with two stack car parkings and an attached terrace garden. The tenure of the lease is 60 months.

The monthly rent for the first 36 months is ₹2.5 lakh per month and the subsequent 24 months is ₹2.87 lakh per month. The tenant has paid a deposit amount of ₹7.5 lakh for the apartment, the documents show.

The second pair of apartments is located on the 30th floor of the Lotus Enpar Residency project. The lease was signed in August 2021 for a period of 60 months. The monthly rent for the first 36 months is ₹2.5 lakh and the subsequent 24 months is ₹2.87 lakh, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

The landlord for this apartment is Kamlesh Ghisulal Mehta and the leave and license agreement was signed by Vaibhav Himanshu Pandya on behalf of Krunal Pandya (Hardik's brother).

The third leave and lease agreement was signed around the same time for another jodi apartment located on the 30th floor of the apartment complex, the monthly rent for which is ₹2.5 lakh per month.

The landlord for these apartments is Sheela Kamlesh Mehta and the agreement was signed by Vaibhav Himanshu Pandya on behalf of Krunal Pandya (brother), the documents showed.

The monthly rent for the first 36 months is ₹2.5 lakh per month and the subsequent 24 months is ₹2.87 lakh per month, the documents showed.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya could not be reached for a comment.

Real estate market in Lower Parel area



Local brokers told HT Digital that Lotus Enpar Residency is a mid segment apartment complex and that the size of 2BHKs is around 960 sq ft (carpet) and 3BHKs is 1500 sq ft (carpet). The capital value for 2BHK units in this complex is around ₹8 to ₹6.5 crore and for 3BHKs, it is around ₹9 to ₹10 crore.

They said that Lower Parel is a mid to high-end real estate market with apartments ranging from ₹4 crore to ₹20 crore. Lower Parel was a bustling textile manufacturing hub until a few decades ago. The mill lands have now given way to luxury residential projects, commercial buildings, fine restaurants and retail establishments.

Hardik Pandya had earlier taken an apartment on rent for ₹3.15 lakh per month in Mumbai’s Khar West area. This was located on the 16th floor of a building called Rustomjee Paramount, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Sources said that the cricketer no longer resides in the complex.

Reports said that Hardik Pandya also owns a penthouse in Vadodara, Gujarat, spanning 6,000 square feet, that has been done up by interior designer Anuradha Aggarwal.

Earlier, an old video of Hardik Pandya had surfaced on social media in which he is heard saying that his house and car are in his mother's name. This came after Natasa's Instagram post, "Someone is about to get on the streets." Speculations are that she has claimed 70% of the cricketer’s property due to the divorce.

