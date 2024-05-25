 Hardik Pandya says his house, car are in his mom’s name in 2017 video: ‘50% kisi ko dena nehi' | Trending - Hindustan Times
Hardik Pandya says his house, car are in his mom’s name in 2017 video: ‘50% kisi ko dena nehi'

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 25, 2024 05:32 PM IST

In a 2017 interview with Gaurav Kapoor, Hardik Pandya shared that his house and car are in his mother's name. The video is going viral on X.

A video of Hardik Pandya talking about his mother has resurfaced on X. In the clip, the cricketer says how his house and car are in his mom’s name. The footage is from an old interview with Gaurav Kapoor from 2017.

The image, taken from a viral video, shows Hardik Pandya in an interview in 2017. (YouTube/@oaktreesports)
The image, taken from a viral video, shows Hardik Pandya in an interview in 2017. (YouTube/@oaktreesports)

In the brief video, Pandya shares, “Mere father ke account may mummy ka naam hai, bhai ke account may bhi aur mere account may bhi… sab unke naam pay hai (My mom is added in my father’s, brother’s and my accounts)”, further explaining, “From having a car to having a house to... like everything”. The longer version of this video, originally posted on the Oaktree Sports YouTube Channel in 2017, features Pandya discussing his family's financial dynamics. He also shares about receiving a significant sum of 50 lakh after an IPL season and how that eased his family's economic hardships.

Also Read: Natasha Stankovic’s post amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours raises eyebrows: ‘Someone is about to get on the streets’

The shorter version of the interview, where Pandya discusses his finances and his mother's role, was shared on X with a caption that reads, “Most of Hardik Pandya's property is in his mother's name. Gujarati Brain For a Reason”. The X user who shared this post likely did so in response to a viral rumor suggesting that Pandya and Stankovic are considering divorce, and that Pandya would have to give 70% of his wealth to the actor-model as part of the settlement. It's important to mention that this interview was conducted three years before Pandya's marriage to Natasa Stankovic and the birth of their child, Agastya. It's also worth noting that neither Pandya nor Stankovic has addressed these recent rumours about their relationship.

Take a look at the viral X video:

In the 2017 video, Hardik talks with Gaurav Kapoor about receiving an "ICC Code of Conduct" reprimand, his family’s financial struggles, and his first test hundred against Sri Lanka. They are also seen enjoying a meal while having their conversation.

