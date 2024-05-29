Natasa Stankovic latest Instagram post on faith amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya

Amid rumours of her divorce with cricketer Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to share a religious post. Not only that, but she also shared a mirror selfie with it. Natasa Stankovic shared this picture.

Stankovic posted the picture on social media on May 29. The first image shows her donning a white top with blue jeans. She completed her outfit with a bag and goggles. While sharing the pics, in the caption of the post, she dropped a bunch of emojis- a bird, a white-coloured heart, a cross sign and a star. (Also Read: Krunal Pandya’s Instagram photo features Hardik Pandya’s son: ‘Leg day of a different kind’

Take a look at her post here shared on Instagram here:

Earlier today, Stankovic shared a cryptic post her Instagram stories. She was seen taking a drive through Bandra–Worli Sea Link. In her post, she added a bunch of emojis and wrote, "Praise God...."

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot on May 31, 2020, and had their first child, son Agastya, on July 30, the same year. According to the reports, Natasa has removed Hardik's surname from Instagram, and the two have not been posting photos together.

The divorce speculations started when a Redditor posted, “This is just a speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name. Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, but something is definitely off between both of them.”