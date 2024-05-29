Natasa Stankovic drops another cryptic post amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours: 'Praise God...'

Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram Stories to share a video from Mumbai amid rumours of her divorce from cricketer Hardik Pandya. On Tuesday night, the Serbian model and actor took to Instagram Stories to share the video of a drive on the Bandra–Worli Sea Link along with a message about God. Also read: Natasa Stankovic steps out for lunch with friend, paparazzi ask her about divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya. Watch Natasa Stankovic's new post on Instagram comes amid rumours of her divorce from Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic's latest Story

Along with the video posted on Instagram Stories, Natasa added a bunch of emojis and wrote, “Praise God...." This is her second cryptic post since the rumours of the couple’s alleged divorce began to swirl last week.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Recently, amid the divorce rumours, she took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of traffic signs with a caption that read, “Someone is about to get on the streets.”

Natasa Stankovic posted a new video on Instagram Stories amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours.

More about the divorce rumours

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya, on July 30 of the same year. Recently, a Reddit post – 'Natasa and Hardik separated?' – grabbed attention.

It said that Natasa had dropped Hardik’s surname on Instagram and that the two have not been posting pictures with each other. The post also questioned Natasa’s absence from Hardik's IPL 2024 matches.

A Redditor had posted, “This is just a speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name."

The post further said, "Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, but something is definitely off between both of them.”

Recently, the Serbian model and actor was trolled for Hardik's performance in IPL. Trolls flooded the comments sections of Natasa's Instagram posts with insults and derogatory remarks against her over Mumbai Indians' poor start in IPL.