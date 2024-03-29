Who is Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya's wife facing unfair comments for his IPL captaincy row

Natasa Stankovic, who has acted in many Bollywood projects is known for her viral social media pictures and reels with husband Hardik Pandya. The cricketer has always been open about his relationship even before the couple got married. However, like any other celebrity, Hardik and Natasa also have had their fair share of online attacks. Recently, the Serbian model and actor was trolled for Hardik's performance in IPL 2024. (Also read: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic faces vicious trolling amid Mumbai Indians' poor start in IPL 2024) Natasa Stankovic is facing online backlash for Hardik Pandya's poor IPL performance.

Natasa and Hardik

Hardik proposed to Natasa during a date on a yacht on January 20, 2024. The duo welcomed their first child Agastya Pandya on July 30, 2020. The couple renewed their wedding vows in a traditional ceremony at Udaipur, Rajasthan on February 14, 2023. Recently, Natasa came under the radar of cricket fans who blamed her for Mumbai Indians' bad performance during IPL 2024. There have been many derogatory comments on her Instagram posts by Hardik fans who accused her for being the reason behind the cricketer's underperformance.

Who is Natasa Stankovic

Natasa was born to Goran Stanković and Radmila Stanković in Požarevac, Republic of Serbia, SFR Yugoslavia. She also has a brother named Nenad Stanković. She and her then-boyfriend Hardik surprised fans after they announced parenthood in 2020 after confirming their engagement. They later got married in a close-knit wedding ceremony in 2023. The couple never shies away from sharing their fun vacation and travels photos and reels. The duo have always been vocal and upfront about their bond and have mostly received appreciation from fans.

Natasa's modelling and movie career

Prior to getting into the cricket spotlight, Natasa started her career as a model for many popular brands. She also was busy working in many Bollywood films. She has worked in movies like Satyagraha, Dishkiyaoon, Action Jackson, Fukrey Returns, Daddy, Zero and The Body. She has been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 9 and the web series Flesh as well. Natasha was also in Baadshah's music video DJ Waaley Babu and Gippy Grewal's track Nai Shad Da.

