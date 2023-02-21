Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic rock the dancefloor, seal it with a kiss on Sangeet night

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya continue to impress the fans with glimpses of their dreamy wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. On Tuesday, the couple dropped the first pictures from their sangeet night. From making a grand entry together to dancing their hearts out and sharing a sweet kiss on stage, the couple shelled out major goals with pre-wedding celebration photos. Also read: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic look stunning in mehendi and haldi pics

For the musical night, Natasa wore a pastel green lehenga with all-white heavy embroidery and cape sleeves. She paired it with diamond jewellery as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband Hardik. He wore an all-navy blue striped kurta and pyjama, topped with a heavily embroidered jacket with white detailing.

The first photo features Hardik Pandya and Natasa holding hands as they enter the sangeet venue, while they danced with each other in the others. They also posed for some portrait photos and wrapped up with a kiss on the stage.

Sharing the photos, Hardik wrote in the caption, “My dance partner for life.” Reacting to it, a fan commented, “Days end perfect with your post.” “Made for each other,” added another one person. Another fan said, “So beautiful jodi (couple).”

On Valentine’s Day, Hardik and Natasa held their wedding ceremony at the Raffles Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They renewed their wedding vows and tied the knot following Hindu and Christian rituals separately. Besides this, elaborate pre-wedding festivities were also arranged, including haldi and mehendi ceremonies.

For the white wedding, Natasa wore a white gown and paired it with a pearl necklace. She also carried a bouquet of white flowers as she walked down the aisle. Hardik wore a black tuxedo, matching his outfit with son Agastya.

For their royal Hindu wedding, Natasa wore a heavy embroidered golden lehenga with a red dupatta and Hardik opted for a cream embroidered sherwani for the varmala. During their pheras, Natasa changed into a bright red saree paired with a statement blouse.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1 in 2020, after the cricketer went down on his knee and popped the question on a yacht. They tied the knot in a private ceremony during the Covid-19 lockdown. The couple became parents to their son Agastya months later in July 2020.

