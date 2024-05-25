Natasha Stankovic’s post amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours raises eyebrows: ‘Someone is about to get on the streets’

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya's wife, actor Natasha Stankovic, took to Instagram to share a series of stories, including a picture of traffic signs with a caption that reads, “Someone is about to get on the streets.” This came amid her divorce rumours with the cricketer. The image is from Natasha Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's wedding ceremony. Recently, a social media post about the couple has sparked a divorce rumour. (Instagram/hardikpandya93)

What sparked the divorce rumours?

The speculations started with a post on Reddit in which an individual claimed that Natasha Stankovic had dropped Hardik Pandya’s surname from her Instagram handle. The post further claimed that she has also deleted pictures of herself and her husband, except for the ones with their son Agastya. However, several photos and videos of the couple are still visible on the actor’s Instagram page.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In addition to the Reddit post, another viral X share claimed that the couple's divorce is finalised, and as a settlement, Pandya is expected to transfer 70% of his wealth to Stankovic.

These rumours have prompted many to troll the actor on social media. Earlier, she faced trolling after her husband replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL.

Natasha Stankovic’s recent Instagram story:

The story that has raised eyebrows on social media was shared earlier today. It shows a picture of traffic signs, which one usually gets from a driving school. She shared it with the caption. She also shared three other stories. Two of them show her exercising, and the other is a picture of her looking at the camera.

She also commented on her brother-in-law Krunal Pandya’s Instagram post.

Natasha Stankovic's reaction to brother-in-law Krunal Pandya’s Instagram post. (Instagram/@krunalpandya_official)

How did social media react?

Within minutes of the Instagram story being shared, several people took to X to share their reactions to the traffic sign story. Many reposted the image, asking, “What is going on?”

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic’s relationship timeline:

The rumour about their relationship started when Stankovic attended a lavish party by Pandya. By 2020, they got married in a private ceremony and welcomed their son Agastya Pandya the same year. The couple has not addressed the divorce rumour, and there has been no official confirmation yet.

(HT.com cannot independently verify the claims)