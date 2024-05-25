Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic getting divorced? Reddit post, 'to lose 70% property' rumour sparks social media furore

Hardik Pandya has had a difficult few months in his cricketing career. While he failed to emulate his Gujarat Titans magic in Mumbai Indians with the five-time champions finishing bottom of the points table in IPL 2024 under his leadership, Hardik also failed to live up to the expectations with his poor all-rounder performance in the tournament, which sparked discussions on his T20 World Cup selection as well. Moreover, speculations were rife throughout the course of IPL 2024 that all is not well in the MI camp between former captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik, which most likely began in December last year when the franchise pulled off the shocking captaincy move. Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic getting divorced?

Troubles continued for the India all-rounder post MI's IPL exit after a Reddit post sparked rumours of separation between Hardik and his wife Natasa Stankovic. The post that went viral all over social media over the last few days pointed out that Natasa not only removed all of Hardik's old photos from her Instagram account and removed his name from her bio but was also absent from all the IPL matches amid the all-rounder incurring a horrendous IPL 2024 season.

"This is just a speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories. Earlier, Natasha used To have Natasha Stankovic Pandya on her ig, but now she completely removed her name. Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post of Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts but something is definitely off between both of them," the Reddit post said.

Reddit post on Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

It's important to note that neither Hardik nor Natasa has officially addressed the rumours on social media. This lack of official confirmation leaves room for interpretation and speculation, highlighting the need for caution when discussing their personal lives.

On Saturday, a fresh rumour on social media sparked furore among fans. It suggested that Pandya could lose 70 per cent of his assets due to alimony if he gets divorced from his wife.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship

Hardik married Natasa on May 31, 2020, two months after he proposed to the Bollywood actress on a yacht. The pair then welcomed their first child, Agastya, on July 30, 2020. Hardik and Natasa, on their third marriage anniversary, decided to renew their vows at a special ceremony in Udaipur on the Valentine's day last year.