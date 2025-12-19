Pune records over 14,000 property registrations in November, stamp duty collection crosses ₹565 crore

Pune’s residential real estate market recorded more than 14,000 property registrations in November 2025, generating over ₹565 crore in stamp duty revenue for the Maharashtra government, according to Inspector General of Registration (IGR) data accessed by Knight Frank India. Pune saw over 14,000 property registrations in November 2025, generating ₹565 crore in stamp duty, according to Knight Frank India, using IGR data. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

Property registrations surged from 13,371 units in November 2024 to 14,234 units in November 2025, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 6%. During the same period, stamp duty collections increased from ₹475 crore to ₹565 crore, marking a 19% year-on-year rise. On a month-on-month basis, registrations were up 12%, while revenue grew 7%.

On a year-to-date basis from January to November, Pune has seen 1,73,578 property registrations, up from 172,677 in 2024, making 2025 the strongest year in the past four years in terms of both volumes and revenue collections for the first eleven months.



“Pune’s housing market has continued to show steady momentum through 2025. November recorded over 14,200 registrations, a 6% year-on-year increase, with stamp duty collections crossing ₹560 crore, underlining the depth of end-user demand,” Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India said. He also pointed out that while activity moderated after the festive peak earlier in the year, the market remains resilient and well balanced, supported by broad-based demand across ticket sizes and micro-markets.

The distribution of ticket sizes remained largely unchanged from a year ago. Homes priced up to ₹1 crore continued to dominate with an 85% share of registrations, reflecting sustained demand in the mid and affordable segments. Properties priced above ₹1 crore accounted for the remaining 15%, indicating stable traction at the premium end as well. Deals above ₹5 crore continued to account for less than 1% of total registrations, Knight Frank India said.



Units measuring below 500 sq ft saw a marginal dip in share from 25% to 24%. The 500–800 sq ft segment remained steady at 46%, while homes above 800 sq ft maintained a 29% share, pointing to continued preference for spacious configurations among buyers. The share of 800–1,000 sq ft homes inched up from 13% to 14%, while the 1,000–2,000 sq ft category saw a slight decline from 13% to 12%. Larger homes above 2,000 sq ft remained unchanged at 3%, the report said.

In terms of geography, Central Pune, comprising Haveli taluka, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), continued to lead residential activity, accounting for 66% of total transactions in November. West Pune, including Mawal, Mulshi, and Velhe, emerged as the second-largest market with a 15% share. North, South, and East Pune together contributed the remaining 18% of registrations.