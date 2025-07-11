Pune property registrations up 16% in H1 2025 to 1.16 lakh in H1 2025; Stamp duty collections rise 19%

The Pune real estate market saw 116,043 property registrations in the first half of 2025, a 16% rise from 99,908 in the same period last year. According to Maharashtra IGR data, stamp duty collections also increased 19% year-on-year, reaching ₹4,328 crore, up from ₹3,623 crore. The Pune real estate market saw 116,043 property registrations in the first half of 2025, a 16% rise from 99,908 in the same period last year. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

In June 2025 alone, 16,597 properties were registered, up from 14,690 in June 2024, while stamp duty collections rose to ₹637 crore from ₹545 crore year-on-year.

The data showed that 12,037 properties were registered in May 2025, followed by stamp duty collections of ₹426 crore.

₹ 1 crore-plus homes now make up 21% of sales in Pune

According to Knight Frank India, the share of homes priced above ₹1 crore rose from 15% in June 2024 to 21% in June 2025, reflecting growing interest in premium housing. However, properties priced up to ₹1 crore continued to dominate, accounting for 79% of sales, indicating that while the premium segment is expanding, the market remains broad-based.

Also Read: Pune real estate: Property registrations dip by 3% to 11,930 units in May 2025

“Crossing the 100,000 mark in property registrations in just six months reflects the strong momentum in Pune’s property market. In June 2025 alone, registrations rose 13% YoY to 16,597 units, while stamp duty collections increased by 17% to ₹637 crore. With a total of 116,043 registrations and revenue of ₹4,328 crore in H1 2025, this has been the city’s best half-yearly performance since 2022, clearly pointing to sustained end-user demand and growing buyer confidence," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

Demand for larger apartments stayed strong, with units over 800 sq ft making up 34% of registrations in June 2025, up from 31% a year ago. Knight Frank India said this trend underscores the continued preference for spacious homes in the post-pandemic era.

Also Read: Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune see a decline in housing sales and supply in Q2 2025

Where are properties being registered in the Pune district?

According to the Knight Frank report, in June 2025, Central Pune, which includes Haveli Taluka, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), maintained its lead in residential transactions, accounting for 76% of the market.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: 96% housing sales in the up to ₹5 crore price range in H1 2025; Upgrade buyers drive luxury segment

However, this represented a slight decline from the previous year as emerging developments in other parts of the city catered to evolving homebuyer preferences. West Pune, which includes Mawal, Mulshi, and Velhe, held the second-largest share at 15%, while North, South, and East Pune collectively contributed 9% of transactions during the same period, the report said.