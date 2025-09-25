Pune real estate: Property registrations dip by 3% YoY to 13,253 units in August 2025

The Pune real estate market reported 13,253 property registrations in August 2025, a 3% decrease from 13,253 in the same period last year. According to Maharashtra IGR data, stamp duty collections fell by 19% year-on-year in August 2025, to ₹485 crore, from ₹599 crore during the same time last year. Pune real estate market reported 13,253 property registrations in August 2025, a 3% decrease from 13,253 in the same period in 2024. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

On a month-on-month basis, property registrations fell by over 9% from 14,622 in July 2025, and stamp duty collections fell by 25% from ₹648 crore in July 2025, according to Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm.

From a year-to-date (YTD) perspective (January – August), Pune’s property market remained stable, recording 1.44 lakh property registrations and ₹5,468 crore of stamp duty collections in the first eight months, an increase of 13% in property registrations and 15% increase in stamp duty compared to the same period in 2024.

Growth in the under ₹ 25 lakh category According to Knight Frank India, the maximum growth was noted in the under ₹25 lakh category, which formed 30% of the total properties registered in August 2025. With a total of 3,975 units registered, costing up to ₹25 lakhs, the category saw a rise of 17% YoY over the same time last year. In August 2024, the category recorded registrations of 3,411 units.

The share of homes priced above ₹1 crore increased from 15% in August 2024 to 16% in August 2025, underscoring a stronger appetite for premium housing. Meanwhile, properties priced up to ₹1 crore eased from 85% to 84% over the same period.

“While Pune’s property market reflected some moderation in registrations and revenues compared to the same period last year, the overall demand momentum remains mostly intact. The strength in affordable housing, alongside a steady appetite for premium and larger homes, highlights the city’s diverse homebuyer base. The resilience seen in year-to-date volumes and revenues underscores the depth of demand in Pune’s housing market, even amid evolving market conditions," Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said.

Demand for larger apartments sustains According to the report, the demand for larger homes has held steady, with the share of apartments above 800 sq ft inching up from 32% in August 2024 to 33% a year later. At the same time, demand at the other end of the spectrum also strengthened, as units under 500 sq ft grew from 22% to 27% over the same period, reflecting the momentum in the sub- ₹25 lakh category.

Locations preferred by homebuyers in the Pune district In August 2025, Central Pune, which includes Haveli Taluka, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), maintained its lead in residential transactions, accounting for 68% of the market.

However, this represented a slight decline from the previous years as emerging developments in other parts of the city catered to evolving home buyer preferences. West Pune, which includes Mawal, Mulshi, and Velhe, held the second-largest share at 17%, while North, South, and East Pune collectively contributed 15% of transactions during the same period.