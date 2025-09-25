Housing sales expected to report a 17% decline in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, launches down by 5%

Housing sales in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune are expected to decline by at least 17% YoY to 49,542 units sold in Q3 2025 compared to 59,816 during the same time last year, according to a report by NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity. Mumbai real estate update: Housing sales in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the Pune real estate market are expected to decline by at least 17% YoY to 49,542 units sold in Q3 2025. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

According to the report, the sales share of the Maharashtra region, comprising MMR and Pune, declined to 49% in Q3 2025 from 57% in the same period last year. MMR comprises Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

According to the report, Mumbai individually reported a sales drop of 8% in Q3 2025, Thane reported a 28% fall in sales, Navi Mumbai reported a 6% fall, and Pune reported a 16% fall in total sales.

On a QoQ basis, housing sales fell 1% in MMR and Pune, with Mumbai and Navi Mumbai registering 18% and 1% rises, respectively. Pune and Navi Mumbai remained flat, while Thane saw an 11% decline.

Also Read: Top 9 Indian cities expected to see a 4% dip in housing sales in the September quarter

On the other hand, housing sales in India’s top 9 cities fell 4% YoY and 1% QoQ to 1.03 lakh units in Q3 2025. The top 9 cities are Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR.

“The reason why we feel that the housing market remains healthy even though the new launches are coming down consecutively is that the sales continue to be higher than the new launches. We anticipate that 2025 will mirror 2024 with approximately 4 lakh unit launches and approximately 4.5 lakh sales, which is marginally lower than the 2024 numbers," Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO, PropEquity said.

Also Read: Is Mumbai’s housing society redevelopment just a numbers game, and what’s a fair extra area for homeowners?

Launches down by 5% in MMR and Pune According to the report, in Q3 2025, new launches in MMR and Pune cumulatively fell by 5% to 37,196 units from over 39,000 units during the same time last year.

Also Read: Housing sales in top 15 Tier 2 cities fall 8%, sales value up 6% in Q1 2025: Report

While Mumbai (40%) and Thane (28%) saw a decline in new launches, Pune (49%) and Navi Mumbai (12%) saw a rise in Q3 2025 compared to the same period last year.

New launches in the top 9 cities remained flat YoY while falling 10% QoQ in Q3 2025. In H1 2025, close to 1,07,890 units were sold and nearly 85,000 units were launched in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune, the report said.