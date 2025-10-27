Pune real estate: Property registrations in September 2025 up 23% YoY, stamp duty up 3% on festive season boost

The Pune real estate market registered 13,557 property transactions in September 2025, representing a 23% increase from 11,056 in the same month last year. According to Maharashtra IGR data, stamp duty collections rose 3% year-over-year to ₹523 crore in September 2025, up from ₹508 crore in the same month a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, property registrations increased by over 2% from 13,253 in August 2025, and stamp duty collections increased by 7.8% from ₹485 crore in August 2025, according to a report by Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm.

According to the report, the rise in property registrations can be attributed to the shifting festive calendar. Last year, property registration activity was subdued during the inauspicious Shraddh period (September 17–October 2, 2024), while this year it occurred earlier (September 7–21, 2025). This timing coincided with the onset of Navratri, which began on September 22 and continued till October 2, 2025, unlike last year when it was observed later (October 3–12, 2024).

Also Read: Pune real estate: Property registrations dip by 3% YoY to 13,253 units in August 2025

Property registrations increase by 5% in 2025 The report said that on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Pune’s property market has remained resilient, achieving the highest property registrations and stamp duty collections for the first nine months of the year in the past four years. The property registrations and stamp duty revenues increased by 5% and 6%, respectively, compared to last year.

In the first nine months of 2025, the Pune real estate market recorded over 1.45 lakh property registrations, generating more than ₹5,500 crore in stamp duty revenue. During the same period in 2024, the city reported over 1.38 lakh registrations and ₹5,200 crore in stamp duty collections.

Also Read: Pune real estate faces ‘sticker shock’, housing sales decline despite lower interest rates

Home prices up to ₹ 1 crore in maximum demand According to the report, property registrations of homes valued up to ₹1 crore account for around 85% of the total. Further, the share of homes priced above ₹1 crore increased marginally from 14% in September 2024 to 15% in September 2025.

The report said that demand remains firmly concentrated below the ₹1 crore mark, suggesting that while the top end is expanding, the market’s foundation continues to be broad-based.

“Pune’s housing market continues to display sustained momentum this year. The 23% YoY increase in registrations in September reflects how the shift in the festive calendar has further supported buyer activity. Revenue collections of ₹523 crore remained strong, reinforcing the steady demand seen throughout the year. What we are witnessing is a market operating at sustainable volumes, signalling growing maturity and enduring confidence among homebuyers," Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said.

Also Read: Pune real estate: 1 BHK supply hits record low as buyers seek spacious apartments, upgrades increase