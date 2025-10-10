Edit Profile
    Pune real estate: Kolte Patil Developers acquires 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon with ₹1,400 crore potential

    Pune real estate update: Kolte Patil Developers said the land parcel in Bhugaon, (near Pune), has an estimated saleable potential of 1.9 million sq ft

    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 1:34 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Pune-based listed real estate developer, Kolte Patil, announced on October 10 that it has acquired a 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, near Pune, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of 1,400 crore.

    Pune-based listed real estate developer, Kolte Patil, announced on October 10 that it has acquired a 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, near Pune. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)
    According to the company, the land parcel has an estimated saleable area of 1.9 million sq ft.

    The company, in a statement, said Bhugaon, Pune, is emerging as a desirable residential destination, with a blend of natural surroundings and excellent urban connectivity.

    "This land parcel is surrounded by premium localities like Bavdhan and Kothrud, adjacent to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and close to the Shivaji Nagar Railway station," the company said in the statement.

    Also Read: Pune real estate: Property registrations dip by 3% YoY to 13,253 units in August 2025

    The company stated that major employment hubs are located nearby, making it an attractive choice for homebuyers.

    "Foraying into a new high-potential micro-market through the outright acquisition of this strategically located land in Bhugaon strengthens our presence in Pune. With growing demand accelerated by improving infrastructure and rising end-user interest, our presence in Bhugaon aligns with our strategy of delivering well-planned, value-driven developments," said Rajesh Patil, Managing Director, Kolte-Patil Developers Limited.

    Also Read: Pune real estate: 1 BHK supply hits record low as buyers seek spacious apartments, upgrades increase

    "Backed by our deep understanding of evolving lifestyles and a legacy of over three decades, this addition reinforces our commitment to creating thoughtful communities that enable a better quality of life," Patil said.

    Also Read: Blackstone set to acquire up to 66% stake in Kolte Patil for 1,800 crore, marks entry into the housing market in India

    According to the company, the project is conveniently located near social infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, shopping malls, and entertainment hubs, which enhances the attractiveness of the micro-market.

    Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
