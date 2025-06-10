Mumbai: Tanya Dubash, executive director and chief brand officer of the Godrej Group, has purchased a sea-facing duplex apartment in Worli for ₹225.76 crore through a real estate firm. The apartment is located in the upcoming luxury residential tower Naman Xana, being developed by Shree Naman Group along the Worli Sea Face. The project is slated for completion in 2027. Tanya Dubash buys ₹ 225 crore duplex at Worli sea face

The transaction was carried out through Shaula Real Estates Pvt Ltd, where Dubash and Clement Pinto are listed as directors. The duplex spans the 30th and 31st floors of the under-construction high-rise. According to documents accessed via property portal Square Yards, the per square foot rate works out to ₹1.97 lakh on the built-up area and ₹2.45 lakh on the carpet area.

The apartment has a total built-up area of 11,485 sq ft, including a 1,227 sq ft balcony, and a carpet area of 9,214 sq ft. The deal also includes six car parking slots. A stamp duty of ₹13.55 crore was paid, and the sale was registered on May 26.

Dubash is the daughter of Adi Godrej, chairman of the Godrej Group.

The transaction is part of a growing trend of ultra-luxury real estate acquisitions in south Mumbai. Just two days after Dubash’s purchase, Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of pharmaceutical major USV, bought two duplex apartments in the same project for a combined ₹639 crore. That deal set a record price of ₹2.83 lakh per sq ft, based on RERA carpet area.

Earlier in March, Pirojsha Adi Godrej, chairman of Godrej Properties, and his cousin Freyan Crishna Bieri acquired four apartments in Godrej Carmichael, a project by Godrej Properties. That transaction, made through Ceres Developers, totalled ₹290.59 crore, with a per sq ft price of ₹1.78 lakh. Clement George Pinto, the CFO of Godrej Industries, is also a director in Ceres Developers.