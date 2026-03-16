MahaRERA resolves 6,045 complaints in 2025, disposal rate jumps to 137%

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) in 2025 resolved 6,045 complaints filed by homebuyers, compared with 5,073 complaints registered during the same year, according to official data. The regulator said it is prioritising the disposal of older pending cases. MahaRERA in 2025 resolved 6,045 complaints filed by homebuyers, compared with 5,073 complaints registered during the same year, according to official data.

On March 16, MahaRERA stated that, during its first seven years, the complaint-disposal rate ranged from 50% to 70%. This has now increased to 127%, while in 2025 alone the disposal rate reached 137%.

"MahaRERA is taking prompt action on new complaints filed by initiating a hearing process within a couple of months of their registration. Every year, around 5,000 complaints are registered. Currently, although the number of pending complaints is around 6,000, except for those filed in the last couple of months, the hearing process for almost all the existing complaints has already begun," MahaRERA said in a statement.

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According to the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), the regulator was established in May 2017 and maintained a complaint disposal rate of 50% to 70% during its first seven years.

However, in the last two years, the case resolution rate has risen significantly to 127%. During this period, 10,235 complaints were filed, while a total of 13,003 complaints were disposed of, MahaRERA said.

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"A homebuyer invests their lifetime savings to purchase a residence. Due to varied reasons, in some housing projects, there may be a delay in handing over possession, substandard construction quality, or missing facilities and amenities assured by the developer not provided, among other issues. In such scenarios, it is MahaRERA’s responsibility to protect homebuyers’ interests. Therefore, complaints registered with MahaRERA should be acknowledged promptly, and appropriate relief should be provided," the regulator said in a statement.

"As a result, in 2025, while 5,073 complaints were filed, 6,945 complaints were resolved, achieving a record disposal rate of 137 per cent. Previously, in 2024, 3,868 complaints were filed, but 4,775 complaints were resolved, marking a disposal rate of 123 per cent,” the statement reads.

MahaRERA's complaint disposal rate According to official data from MahaRERA, 1,324 complaints were reported in 2017, with a disposal rate of 27%. In 2018, the number of complaints rose to 4,253, while the disposal rate improved to 56%.

In 2019 and 2020, the number of complaints stood at 4,376 and 3,049, respectively, with disposal rates of 71% and 53%.

In 2021, a total of 3,554 complaints were reported, with a disposal rate of 57%. This increased to 79% in 2022, when 3,312 complaints were filed.

Meanwhile, in 2023, 2024 and 2025, the MahaRERA reported 4,006, 3,868 and 5,073 complaints, respectively. The disposal rates for these years were 70%, 123%, and 137%.