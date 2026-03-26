EaseMyTrip co-founder buys apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹15.9 cr at a per sq ft price of over ₹70,000 per sq ft
Mumbai real estate news: Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, bought a luxury flat in DLF The West Park for the highest per sqft rate in the western suburbs
Rikant Pittie, co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, a travel and tourism platform, has purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹15.9 crore at a per sq ft rate of over ₹70,000 per sq ft on carpet basis, the highest so far in the western suburbs, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com
Pittie was in the news earlier this year for purchasing commercial property in Gurugram for ₹99.34 crore.
The apartment is on the 39th floor of the DLF The West Park project in Andheri West, Mumbai, documents show.
The apartment measures 2,078 sq ft, with RERA carpet area, and an additional 162 sq ft of balcony area, bringing the total to 2,240 sq ft.
On the RERA carpet basis, the apartment sold for ₹76,500 per sq ft, whereas on the carpet basis, it sold for ₹70,967 per sq ft, according to Zapkey.
The second-highest reported per sq ft rate in the western suburbs is Oberoi Realty's sale of an 8,500 sq ft penthouse in Mumbai's Goregaon for ₹55 crore, at over ₹64,000 per sq ft. The property sold last month in the Oberoi Elysian building, as reported by Hindustan Times Real Estate.
Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Goregaon penthouse sold for ₹55 crore at ₹64,822 per sq ft, highest so far in western suburbs
Documents show Pittie purchased the apartment and three parking spaces; the transaction was registered on November 14, 2025.
A stamp duty of over 95 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid for registering the transaction, the documents show.
An email query has been sent to DLF and EaseMyTrip. The story will be updated if a response is received.
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Real estate transactions by individuals in the travel tourism sector
In November 2023, EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pittie purchased a commercial property in Gurgaon for ₹99.34 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, showed. The total land area is 43,594 sq. ft and the total built-up area is 1,00,429 sq. ft, the documents showed. It is located in Sector 32, Gurgaon.
Also Read: EaseMyTrip co-founder buys commercial property in Gurgaon worth ₹100 crore
In 2023, Deep Kalra, founder and chairman of MakeMyTrip, had sold an apartment in DLF Magnolias in Gurugram to Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO, for ₹33 crore, documents accessed by CREMatrix had shown.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More