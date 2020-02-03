Disha Patani was asked about her bond with Tiger Shroff, she shot back: ‘What relationship?’

bollywood

A lot has been written about Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s rumoured relationship. She has in the past mentioned that while she is keen on it, he isn’t. His sister Krishna also vouched for the fact that her brother was single. Yet the couple is often spotted together at lunch dates or at parties thrown by friends. So she is often asked about it, only this time, her response is different. When asked as why was it that despite being spotted together, he never acknowledges their relationship, a slightly irritated Disha told Mumbai Mirror, “What relationship?” So it is officially off? We’ll never really know.

Disha will be seen as the female lead in Salman’s Radhe. Acknowledging their 27-year age-gap, she said, “It was a dream come true to work in Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. He was 65 then. Ditto with Salman (Khan) sir, the biggest star in our country. Age is just a number. When I’m 50, I’d want to work with an 18-year-old. After just my second film, I got to work with Salman sir in Bharat, which gave me my first commercial song, Slow Motion. I don’t know if I deserve this. I’m glad to get an opportunity to dance, actor, do action.”

On the question of whether she is part of the Salman camp now that she is doing her second film with him, she said, “I hope I am. I don’t know. Maybe you should ask him.”

Disha is happy about the way her character has developed in Malang and credits her director Mohit Suri for it. She said, “It’s different from what I’ve done before and yet closer to who I am . Since the film is a thriller, a genre I love, I can’t divulge much. But yes, it has grey shades, all the principle characters do.” Mohit reportedly had said that the film will showcase Disha, the actor. She added, “My performance became possible because of him. He saw me in a character I couldn’t.”

On the issue of how she is dealing with competition with Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday in the fray, she said, “We are all special and doing different kinds of movies. There aren’t too many Fridays with solo releases so there’s enough work for everyone. I believe in feminism and equality. At the end of the day, it’s the work that speaks. You’re lucky if people like you that cannot come with birth or be bought. Nepotism exists in every industry. My sister is in the army. If she has a child, they will have an edge over others if they decide to join the forces. Instead of being jealous, it’s better to work your way up, on the strength of your talent.”

