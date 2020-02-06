Sara Ali Khan says she knew Kartik Aaryan before Ranveer Singh introduced them: ‘We kept up the lie to make Ranveer happy’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who famously met Kartik Aaryan at an award show when Ranveer Singh introduced the two, has confessed that was not the first time the former rumoured couple met.

Speaking on a music show, Sara said she had already met Kartik much before Ranveer introduced them on stage. “We kept up the lie to make Ranveer happy because he is a sweetheart,” she said. Sara has worked with Ranveer in the Rohit Shetty film, Simbaa.

Sara and Kartik will soon be seen together onscreen for the first time in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The film hits theatres on February 14. Talking about rumours of having dated Kartik and working with him, Sara recently told Hindustan Times, “Whatever talks have happened, or will happen are going to continue, so I don’t really listen and pay heed to any kind of talks. But I don’t think Sara and Kartik were interacting on set because Imtiaz sir’s romance and his world is so overwhelming that it was only Zoe and Veer on set, who got to know each other very well. Every day that we were on set, we discovered ourselves and our characters more even as the chemistry between Zoe and Veer kept growing. It is Imtiaz sir’s vision and we were clear about the execution. Also, sir was clear about what he wanted from the two ‘different’ characters. For me, it was very interesting to see how that chemistry brewed.”

Elaborating on her upcoming projects, she added, “I am very excited because for me, the reason to do what I do is because they [the roles] are all so different. On one hand, I am playing a feisty Delhi girl in a romantic film with Imtiaz Ali, and then, I portray a high-energy, excited Goan girl in Coolie No 1. And then, I play a very real and rooted character in Atrangi Re. Since they are such different characters with such distinct filmmakers, each set is going to be different. I feel truly privileged to have got the opportunity to collaborate with different.”

