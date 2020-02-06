Happy Birthday Angad Bedi: Intimate family pictures of the actor with wife Neha Dhupia, daughter Mehr

bollywood

Actor Angad Bedi, son of legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, made his film debut in 2011 but had to wait till 2016 when Pink released to win plaudits. As the villain, Angad’s understated performances provided the much needed balance for Taapsee Pannu’s and Amitabh Bachchan’s emphatic presence.

Later in 2018, came Soorma starring Taapsee and Diljit Dosanjh. Angad did well in a supporting role as Diljit’s older brother. Prior to that, in 2017, he appeared in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and made a mark there too. Angad ventured into web domain with Amazon’s Inside Edge, a sharp look at the world of T20 cricket league, and about a fictional T20 cricket team. Before Pink happened, Angad had been part of popular realty television shows such as Emotional Atyachar and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

While recognition for work has come, slow and steady, it was his wedding to actor-host Neha Dhupia and birth of their daughter Mehr that catapulted Angad into the A-list of Bollywood celebs. In May 2018, Neha and Angad announced their wedding after taking their vows at a Delhi gurudwara. In November 2018, Mehr Dhupia Bedi was born.

Angad spoke on wife Neha’s show No Filter Neha, about how they got married. Speaking about how their sudden wedding, planned in just four days, and how they broke the news to her parents, he mentioned, “Considering that you didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”

Angad will be seen next in Janhvi Kapoor’s biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. He plays Janhvi’s older brother in the film.

