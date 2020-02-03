‘Only Hina Khan will watch her own film,’ says KRK; Rocky Jaiswal, Karanvir Bohra come to her defence

bollywood

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 14:36 IST

Actor Hina Khan has stood up for herself against social media ‘critic’ Kamal R Khan, and she has boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and TV industry colleague Karanvir Bohra on her side. Hina reacted after KRK questioned her stature as a film star. Hina is making her film debut with the thriller Hacked, after establishing herself in the TV industry.

“I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13,” KRK wrote on Twitter recently, to which Hina replied, “Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo.”

#LetsLiftEachOther

Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo — SAM #NoWhereToHide (@eyehinakhan) February 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Hina’s boyfriend Rocky wrote on Twitter, “Hahahah @eyehinakhan this disgust of a person was #Hacked of all decencies by God himself, even before he was born. So #God promoted #Hacked the film before he made the mistake of sending him down to this world. PS: Tu reality - reality khel le sold broker.”

Hahahah @eyehinakhan this disgust of a person was #Hacked of all decencies by God himself, even before he was born. So #God promoted #Hacked the film before he made the mistake of sending him down to this world.

PS: Tu reality - reality khel le sold broker. https://t.co/cxZ3ySu21E — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) February 2, 2020

Krk Bhai,whatever ppl say about u, it's a fact that millions follow you and wait for your tweets and reviews.

We have no #Godfather but we all have dreams and a will 2 achieve. @eyehinakhan must be applauded the fact that she has come here by her own effort & god's grace... https://t.co/fG4zgRoBPV — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) February 2, 2020

Karanvir Bohra also jumped up in defence of Hina, and wrote, “Krk Bhai,whatever ppl say about u, it’s a fact that millions follow you and wait for your tweets and reviews. We have no #Godfather but we all have dreams and a will 2 achieve. @eyehinakhan must be applauded the fact that she has come here by her own effort & god’s grace...” Reacting to his tweet, Hina added, “Every project I’ve got so far, every appreciator, every fan I have today. I have earned it with my hardwork n talent. And that’s what got me the film and THAT’S WHAT MATTERS. Not PR brokers, so @KVBohra people are smart enough to see through such stunts and acknowledge good work.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more