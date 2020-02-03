e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / ‘Only Hina Khan will watch her own film,’ says KRK; Rocky Jaiswal, Karanvir Bohra come to her defence

‘Only Hina Khan will watch her own film,’ says KRK; Rocky Jaiswal, Karanvir Bohra come to her defence

Hina Khan had a fitting reply to an unkind tweet posted by Kamal R Khan, questioning whether or not anyone would want to watch her on screen.

bollywood Updated: Feb 03, 2020 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hina Khan poses with Rocky Jaiswal.
Hina Khan poses with Rocky Jaiswal.
         

Actor Hina Khan has stood up for herself against social media ‘critic’ Kamal R Khan, and she has boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and TV industry colleague Karanvir Bohra on her side. Hina reacted after KRK questioned her stature as a film star. Hina is making her film debut with the thriller Hacked, after establishing herself in the TV industry.

“I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13,” KRK wrote on Twitter recently, to which Hina replied, “Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo.”

 

Meanwhile, Hina’s boyfriend Rocky wrote on Twitter, “Hahahah @eyehinakhan this disgust of a person was #Hacked of all decencies by God himself, even before he was born. So #God promoted #Hacked the film before he made the mistake of sending him down to this world. PS: Tu reality - reality khel le sold broker.”

 

 

Karanvir Bohra also jumped up in defence of Hina, and wrote, “Krk Bhai,whatever ppl say about u, it’s a fact that millions follow you and wait for your tweets and reviews. We have no #Godfather but we all have dreams and a will 2 achieve. @eyehinakhan must be applauded the fact that she has come here by her own effort & god’s grace...” Reacting to his tweet, Hina added, “Every project I’ve got so far, every appreciator, every fan I have today. I have earned it with my hardwork n talent. And that’s what got me the film and THAT’S WHAT MATTERS. Not PR brokers, so @KVBohra people are smart enough to see through such stunts and acknowledge good work.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ ODIs and Test series due to calf injury-Report
Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ ODIs and Test series due to calf injury-Report
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news