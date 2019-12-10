Hina Khan shares hilarious video on rising onion prices, shows her dad hiding them ‘in a safe’

tv

Actor Hina Khan took a dig at rising onion prices with a hilarious video where fans also got to see her dad. Joining the online brigade of Indians cracking jokes at the rising prices of onions, Hina posted a fun video on her Instagram Story.

The video shows her father holding a bucket full of onions, as the caption says, “Safe me chhupa do (hide them in the safe).”

Hina also shared the teaser for her upcoming single by Arijit Singh, Raanjhana. The video features Priyank Sharma opposite Hina. The complete song will be unveiled on Wednesday.

Hina, who rose to fame with her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai, one of the longest running shows has worked in a short film, Lines that was screened at Cannes Film Festival this year.

She is also awaiting the release of her horror film, Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. The film is presented by Loneranger Productions and produced by Amar P. Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt and stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar alongside Hina.

Hina will be seen in a glamorous avatar as an editor of a fashion magazine in the film. The thriller explores the dark side of the digital world and is set to release on January 31, 2020.

On the small screen, she appeared on the eleventh season of reality show Bigg Boss and essayed the iconic role of the antagonist, Komolika, in popular sitcom Kasautii Zindagii Kayy. For the ongoing season, Aamna Sharif has stepped into Hina’s shoes.

Hina has also completed work on an Indo-Hollywood film titled The Country of the Blind. Based on a novel of the same name by HG Wells, the film tells the story, set in the 1800s, about the inhabitants of a valley who have no vision, yet are living a fulfilled life without any attachment to the outside world. Hina will be seen playing the character of a blind woman from the valley.

