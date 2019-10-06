Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update day 7, October 6: Hina Khan says Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla will make a connection

tv

Salman Khan hosted the second episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar and made sure he didn’t allow the contestants to find out that he was not going to eliminate anyone. Here are the top highlights of the Sunday;s episode of Bigg Boss 13:

1. Keeping the fear of elimination alive till the end, Salman also invited former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan on the show to share valuable advice and run a ‘BB Dil ka supermarket’ for the house inmates.

2. Beginning the episode on a light note, Salman called Abu Malik as ‘Anu Malik’ and later goes on to address him as ‘Dhinchak Pooja’. He also called Paras Chhabra ‘Sanskari Playboy’ besides continuing to call Shehnaaz Gill ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’.

3. Soon, a new game was introduced in which each contestant wore three balloons. They are told to pop each other’s balloons after explaining their misunderstanding about the concerned participant. Siddhartha Dey and Shefali Bagga lost most of their balloons, which made it evident that the two are the most misunderstood contestants in the house. Amid all this, Shefali abused Sidharth Shukla by calling him a ‘bloody fool’.

4. Salman also made sure there was a real fight and not just a war of words and sent Siddhartha Dey and Sidharth Shukla in ‘Sultani Akhada’. Shukla won the wrestling game by 2-0.

5. Salman finally invited the guest of the day -- Hina Khan - on stage, who said if she was in the house, she would have made a connection with Sidharth Shukla. Sharing her observations after one week of the show launch, Hina said she believes Rashami Desai and Shukla will definitely form a connection and showed a video as proof of Paras and Shehnaaz’s bonding in the house.

6. Before sending Hina inside the house, he informed Koena that she had received the least number of votes but none of the contestants would be eliminated this week. Hina entered the house to open her ‘Dil Ka Supermarket’ where the contestants can either pick a food item for the entire house or listen to a message sent by their near and dear ones.

7. Devoleena Bhattacharya picked a 1kg poha packet to prepare breakfast for the house inmates over her mother’s message. Sidharth Shukla chose his sister’s message, who asked him to learn cooking during his stay in the house. Koena Mitra chose to listen to people’s opinion and was told that the viewers love her opinionated personality. Hina added that she has all the qualities of becoming a good house captain.

8. As the supermarket task continued, Hina told Asim Riaz that his female fans want him to wear a shirt and advised him to be more opinionated. She asked Abu Malik to come out of his shell and sing more songs to entertain the audience. Both Shehnaaz and Shefali chose to listen to their father’s message whereas Paras opted for chocolates.

9. Rashami got an encouraging message from her friend and actor Ankita Lokhande. Siddhartha Dey got emotional on listening to his best friend’s message who asked him to come out of the house with a wife. Arti Singh also broke down on listening to her brother and comedian Krushna Abhishek’s voice. He adviced her to give it back to anyone who wrongs her.

