Imtiaz Ali on Saif Ali Khan liking his own Love Aaj Kal trailer better than Sara Ali Khan’s: ‘Of course, I would be upset if he didn’t’

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 13:55 IST

Saif Ali Khan’s confession that he liked the trailer of the original Love Aaj Kal, starring him and Deepika Padukone, better than the trailer of the new Love Aaj Kal, featuring his daughter Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, does not surprise filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who directed both the films.

When asked about Saif’s remark in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Imtiaz said, “Of course, he would. Saif was emotionally invested in that film. I would be upset if he’d said he liked this trailer better.”

Imtiaz also said that he shares a great bond with him. “Saif was also the producer on that film while I was the director. But it was usually the reverse, with me telling him not to come late, for example. We had an easy equation, and even in a difficult situation, both of us had a connection because we were shameless enough to not let it really bother us,” the director laughed.

Recently, Saif cleared the air about his comment and said it was made in jest. “With my daughter, I tried to crack a mildly competitive joke. I’m saying I kind of liked our more but obviously this is a completely different movie. And I don’t think it’s perhaps right to compare but, of course, the producers have chosen the same name and I am quite possessive over our film. I don’t want to come across the wrong way because of course what I said was a joke. A little bit of teasing is good,” he said in an earlier interview.

While the original Love Aaj Kal released in 2009, the new Love Aaj Kal will hit the theatres more than a decade later, on February 14, 2020.

