Saif Ali Khan reacts to Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal trailer, says he liked the original trailer better

In a recent interaction, Saif Ali Khan said that he liked the trailer of the 2009 Love Aaj Kal more than the new Love Aaj Kal trailer.

Saif Ali Khan wished Sara Ali Khan luck for Love Aaj Kal.
The trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, dropped online on Friday and left netizens divided. While some appreciated the chemistry between the lead pair, others were unimpressed.

Saif Ali Khan, who was a part of Imtiaz’s original Love Aaj Kal along with Deepika Padukone, also reacted to the trailer of its sequel. Talking to IndianExpress.com, he said, “I don’t know why I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. I saw the trailer, and obviously, I wish them all the best. I wish Sara the best for everything she does because she is my daughter.”

However, Saif prefers the trailer of the 2009 Love Aaj Kal to the new one. He added, “I kind of like my film’s trailer more. What to say, but I wish them all the best.”

Also read: Twitter vents about Love Aaj Kal trailer with jokes, memes: ‘Looks like Imtiaz Ali’s Facebook Memories team made it’

Like the original Love Aaj Kal, the new film also tells two parallel love stories, with one set in the 90s and the other in the present 2020s. At the trailer launch on Friday, Imtiaz said that Love Aaj Kal was a very “franchisable idea” as the definition of love and relationships vis-à-vis “aaj (today)” and “kal (yesterday)” keeps evolving with time. He added that a few years down the line, he could possibly make more films in the series, if he has something new to say.

Sara, at the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, opened up on comparisons with the original film as well as Saif and Deepika. Calling comparisons inevitable, she said, “I don’t think yeh Love Aaj Kal 2 hai. Yeh hum sequel nahi bana rahe hai. Yeh film pyaar aaj jo hai usey darshane ki koshish kar raha hai. (I don’t think our film is Love Aaj Kal 2. We are not making a sequel but trying to portray what love in today’s time is like.)” She added the team of the 2009 film did a fantastic job portraying what love was, back then, and that theirs was a different story with new characters.

