Love Aaj Kal Trailer Launch: Sara Ali Khan fails to impress with neon and sequin overdose. Kartik is no better

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 18:06 IST

Since actor Sara Ali Khan has joined Bollywood, she has stood out not only with good performances in films but also in terms of her sartorial choices. One of the most popular millennial style icons, Sara is undoubtedly gorgeous and her elegant demeanour has won many hearts. The Simmba actor was spotted today at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal where she will be seen with Kartik Aaryan. Sara rarely fails to impress us with her style choices, a good balance of classic and contemporary. At the trailer launch, she chose to wear a heavily embellished silver crop top with”LOVE’ written across it, paired it not only with a neon green skirt but neon green strap-on heels and nails and we are wondering why? The look fails to work at so many levels. She completed the look with a pulled back hair-do, minimal accessory and the make-up was on point as ever.









Sara Ali Khan’s fashion game has been versatile so far and she doesn’t hesitate in trying newer styles and patterns but this look completely fails to bring anything to the table. From sporting prints on patterns to mini dresses, jumpsuits to retro metallics, traditional Indian silhouettes to edgy graphic prints, the starlet is not yet ready to be claimed by one particular style signature.





Her co-star, Kartik Aaryan wasn’t impressive either in the style department. He chose to wear a printed jacket with hearts all over it. He paired it with an orange t-shirt and blue denim. Here hoping to see both the celebrity youth icons make better fashion choices to avoid such random ‘put together’ outfits in the future.



