Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday show how to wear polka dots

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:42 IST

Polka dots are one of the more classicly timeless prints, and designers nowadays have been giving this staple print a makeover so that it is contemporary and modern, and not old-fashioned. In fact, polka dots date back to the mid-1990s, and we’re pretty sure you know the first famous person to sport it, it was Disney’s Minnie Mouse in 1928.

The simple print made sporadic appearances in the past few years, but it was during the showcase of the spring and summer 2020 collections of luxury brands like Tory Burch, Kate Spade New York, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, to name a few, that we realised that 2020 is the year that the polka print makes a huge comeback. Polka dots instantly remind of casual, breezy summer dresses and ooze of girl-next-door vibes. However, 2020 is the year polka dots go big, pun intended, and break the mould. Don’t be afraid to mix prints with polka dots, wear a polka-dotted gown or saree, the world is your oyster.

ALSO READ: It was all yellow: Deepika Padukone in yellow Anamika Khanna saree will make you want to invest in the colour in 2020

From Zoe Kravitz’s sleek polka dot look at the 77th Golden Globes to Sara Ali Khan’s recent outing with co-star Kartik Aryan in a cute ruffled polka dot crop top, here are some of the best celebrity looks in polka dot prints. Take a cue from the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and others, and find out the many ways in which you can style the polka dot print to match your personal style. Read on:

Sara Ali Khan

Ever since Sara Ali Khan has come back from her New Year vacation with brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh, she has only been busy with promotions for her upcoming sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

On Tuesday night, Sara and Kartik made an appearance together where Sara wore the most adorable white ruffled crop top with red polka dots by Bambah, she paired this with denim hot shorts by Manish Arora. While sneakers would have looked better than the heels Sara chose, we still like the look.

Sara has previously worn two white mini dresses with black polka dots, one strapless version with a sort of asymmetrical hem.

She also wore one in taffeta, with an off the shoulder ruffled neckline and hem. We especially love the fluorescent orange earrings and stilettos and its abstract design.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There is no Bollywood diva as stylish as Begum Pataudi, and her many versatile and varying looks in polka dots is proof. Kareena has worn a mud brown jumpsuit with white polka dots on it. The jumpsuit had bishop sleeves had flared bottoms and was sported by Kareena with a bright red lip and black handbag.

The Good Newwz actor also wore a gorgeous white saree with a gold gota border and oversized black polka dots over it. Another one of our favourites looks by Kareena is this beautiful lemon yellow brocade garara and the fuchsia pink dupatta with gold-threaded self embroidered polka dots. She completed her look with a potli bag and mojris.

ALSO READ: Kareena returns from London with Saif, Taimur and Rs 13 lakh Hermes bag. Check out the other 5 she owns

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is a total diva and the ultimate style icon and we are still swooning over her brilliant old Hollywood inspired look at the Golden Globes. However, when the actor was promoting her last movie, The Sky Is Pink, she dropped some of her hottest looks. And this stunning red and white polka-dotted Sabyasachi saree has got to be one such look.

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz is a stylish woman who is generally spotted in black, and she did the same at the 77th Golden Globes when she sported a black and white polka-dotted Saint Laurent design. The top was black with tiny white polka dots, while the lower portion of her dress was white with mega polka patterns. It was the perfect example of how to mix polka prints without looking like a mess.

Ananya Panday

Ananya may be the new kid on the block, but her fashion game is on point. Whether it’s on account of her personal taste or her stylist’s, we don’t mind cause we love what we see. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor has a very easy-going and chill vibe, and she is mostly seen wearing crop tops, mini dresses, co-ord sets, and so on. The actor sported some very cool polka dot looks which were worlds apart from each other.

Her black and white polka-dotted co-ord crop top and skirt set by Appapop was very complimentary to her lean physique.

We absolutely love how flirty this red and black polka-dotted mini by Michael Kors is.

Isn’t this strapless Vassilis Zoulias white and black polka-dotted dress super classy? We think so too.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has come a long way when it comes to her sense of style, and the actor, who will be seen next in Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathyawadi, has gone the minimalistic way since a while now. Not that we’re complaining. How fun is this dark blue and white polka-dotted jumpsuit by Michael Kors?

Kangana Ranaut

Yet another fashion icon, Kangana Ranaut is well known for turning heads with her comments as well as her style. We absolutely love the Panga actor’s vintage look in this Victorian-era inspired polka dotted light pink and red dress by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. Kangana even went the extra mile with her super styled hairstyle, a dark lip, red shoes and red belt.

This self-embossed butter yellow matching top and pant combo looked amazing, with its pussy-bow neckline and pants which were cinched at the bottom. Kangana pulled off the look like the boss lady that she is.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter