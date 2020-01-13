It was all yellow: Deepika Padukone in yellow Anamika Khanna saree will make you want to invest in the colour in 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 17:45 IST

Deepika Padukone has been pulling out some high octane fashion looks for the promotions of her recently released, Chhapaak. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a leading role, and is based on the life of acid attack survivor and Stop Sale Acid campaigner, Laxmi Agarwal.

In fact, for the premier of the movie, Deepika and Laxmi both wore sarees by ace couturier Sabyasachi Mukherji. While Deepika wore a shimmery midnight blue saree, Laxmi wore a Benarasi silk saree in pink, and both looked stunning.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Laxmi Agarwal stun in classic Sabyasachi sarees at the Chhapaak premier

While we have been loving all of Deepika’s looks, be it designs by designers Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, Alberta Ferretti, Dolce and Gabbana, among others, it is her recent looks in the hues of the sun, from lemon yellow to ochre, that have got us swooning and exclaiming, “It’s all yellow”.

Take a cue from Deepika Padukone’s stylish lookbook to find out the best way to rock the warm colour. Read on:

Deepika wore an Anamika Khanna saree in yellow with a scalloped embroidered border. Her dark blue, heavily embroidered blouse was a nice contrast to her sunshine yellow saree.

She wore huge danglers in her ears and went for a subtle, sultry make-up look. She had her hair up in a bun, classic Deepika in a saree style.

Deepika was also spotted wearing an ochre-coloured Sabyasachi kurta with gota detailing, and matching churidar and dupatta. And we are so happy to see a churidar after so long, it seems all anyone wears is palazzos now.

Deepika sported her classic neat bun and carried a black bucket bag with a sleek gold link chain detailing to complete her look. She wore huge earring in her ears that were embellished with stones.

On her birthday, Deepika wore Anjul Bhandari’s butter-yellow chinar jaal gharara, which was embellished with baby pearls, Austrian Swarovski and sequins.

Deepika once again sported her signature tight bun. She wore earrings embellished with jade and pearls and Needledust mojris to complete the look.

While we love all these looks, we couldn’t help but reminisce about this awesome acid yellow Sabyasachi saree Deepika wore a while ago.

The ruffled acid yellow sari had a blouse with billowing sleeves and a pussy bow.

Which is your favourite look of Deepika’s?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter