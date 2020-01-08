Nora Fatehi recreates Deepika Padukone’s all black leather look, styles it with Rs 3 lakh Louis Vuitton bag, Rs 1.4 lakh Burberry trench coat

fashion-and-trends

Deepika Padukone has been out and about for the promotions of Chhapaak. And she recently made headlines when she made her way to Jawaharlal Nehru University to join students who were protesting against the recent violence on campus on Tuesday evening. JNU student leaders had been assaulted by masked goons on Sunday evening. She received support from most of Bollywood’s film fraternity but a lot of criticism from some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including one who suggested that people boycott her movies.

Deepika Padukone was the first celebrity to make an appearance at the JNU protest, and she was lauded for making such a big gesture by showing solidarity with the students even though her film, Chhapaak, is set to release in two days. In fact, she also made the headlines when she dressed as Malti, the character modelled after acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and took to the streets of Mumbai. Deepika was trying to raise awareness about how people treat acid attack survivors and victims in public spaces.

While Deepika is quite the philanthropist, she has also been in the news for her bold and revolutionary fashion choices, not too long ago the actor sported an all-leather look, and we have to say nobody would look as good as Deepika did in that outfit. Deepika’s Proenza Schouler black leather top, and WE11DONE Official black leather pants were paired with pumps from Christian Louboutin.

But we hadn’t seen Nora Fatehi’s look, the dancer who has been promoting Street Dancer 3 along with Varun Dhawan. Nora’s Basque.in all-leather outfit was pretty good, even her matching black leather shoes looked great. She paired her outfit with a classic Burberry trench coat which costs around Rs 1.4 lakhs and a statement Petite Boite Chapeau Louis Vuitton bag, which costs a whopping USD 4,200, which is about Rs 3,00,000.

In fact Nora’s Street Dancer 3 co-star Shraddha Kapoor also recently sported an all-black leather look. Although she went for a tube top, and her pants had bows at the bottom.

Whose all-leather look did you like best?

