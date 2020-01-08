Celebrity footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest arm candy costs as much as a flat in Mumbai

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 12:52 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is easily the sexiest footballer the world has seen, and while many question his fashion choices that ace footballer does have an interesting fashion sense. The Portugal striker does love his bling and is often spotted wearing fancy watches, rings, bracelets and even his signature earrings.

Just last week, the 34-year-old was attending the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference along with long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, who was wearing a gorgeous silver embellished gown with thigh-high slit. However, it was Ronaldo’s watch that caught our eye.

Also read: Disha Patani, Beyonce, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor show how to stun in bright sequinned gowns

The footballer was spotted at the event wearing what is said to be the most expensive watch to have ever been produced by Rolex. The Juventus striker was spotted wearing one of the rarest Rolex watches, the GMT-Master Ice. The watch is made of 18-karat white gold and has 30 carats of white diamonds. It costs approximately USD 485,350, which is about Rs 3.47 crore, and if you were to buy it in India, it would have an additional 30% import duty, cess charges and other taxes.

This is by far the most expensive watch to ever be made public by Rolex, and it isn’t just a pretty little thing, it also has some great features. The watch features Rolex’s older GMT movement which is. the caliber 3186, and has a power reserve of 48 hours. The watch is also water resistant. The footballer was seen wearing the same watch in an Instagram post with partner Georgina Rodriguez.

And his love for bling doesn’t just end at jewellery and private jets, it also extends to cars, Not too long ago, Ronaldo bought what is the most expensive car in the world. It was last year that he bought the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the retail price of which is about Rs 130 crore.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter