Sara Ali Khan stuns in white bikini and her floral printed shorts are absolute love

Sara Ali Khan stuns in white bikini and her floral printed shorts are absolute love

Sara’s white bikini with its high-waisted bottom looked great and was an interesting change from all the printed and striped ones she has been wearing on her vacation.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:25 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sara’s white bikini with its high-waisted bottom looked great and was an interesting change from all the printed and striped ones she has been wearing on her vacation
Sara's white bikini with its high-waisted bottom looked great and was an interesting change from all the printed and striped ones she has been wearing on her vacation(INSTAGRAM)
         

 

Sara Ali Khan made her way back from her enviable Maldives vacation with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh yesterday, but she was quick to post a last sneak peek into her vacation on her Instagram. And we have to say we are digging the view as much as the cute combo Sara is wearing in the picture.

While the Kedarnath and Simmba actor has been spamming her feed with pictures from her beachy vacation, not that we’re complaining, the latest one took the cake. Sara can be seen lounging like a true Nawab on a yacht, several images show her posing while some videos show Sara jumping into the crystal clear blue waters as Ibrahim captures the moment and mom Amrita looks on gleefully. Sara’s white bikini with its high-waisted bottom looked great and was an interesting change from all the printed and striped ones she has been wearing on her vacation. However, it was her cute floral print overlay in white that we absolutely loved.

Sara made her way back from the Maldives along with brother Ibrahim and mom Amrita, she was looking her casual best in her denim hot shorts and orange T-shirt, flip flops and a Puma tote, while Ibrahim wore white shorts and a black tee.

Sara was spotted today looking adorable as always in her classic white Lucknowi kurta pants and dupatta as she headed to Anand L Rai. She wore lots of golden coloured bangles in her left arm and it added the perfect touch to her ethnic look. Her hair was tied neatly in a pony, no make-up and mojris.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas soak up the sun in style at their beachy vacations

On the professional front, Sara will be seen in David Dhawan’s remake of his own Govinda-starrer Coolie No. 1 with the same name alongside Varun Dhawan. And she will also play the female lead in the sequel of father, Saif Ali Khan starrer, Love Aaj Kal, along with Kartik Aaryan. Sara has also been taking meetings with director Anand L Rai, and media reports suggest a script is underway starring Sara and South star Dhanush.

Fashion and Trends