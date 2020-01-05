Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas soak up the sun in style at their beachy vacations

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 13:23 IST

We are in the first week of 2020 and unfortunately, it is the end of the holiday season, but not for everyone. It seems a lot of Bollywood celebrities can’t shake off the vacation hangover and are still on holiday. And their Instagram posts from warm sun-kissed beaches are turning us, shivering in Delhi’s winters, green with envy. However, their holiday snaps are setting some stylish goals too.

Alia Bhatt went on vacation with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and bestie Ayan Mukherji and posted a series of pictures wearing bright colourful bikinis, flaunting her vacation glow, but it was her matching Summer Somewhere Shop co-ord checked ensemble that looked super cool.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also headed for a beachy vacation with husband and musician Nick Jonas and some friends, she looked uber cool as she sipped some bubbly at the beach in an orange-red swimsuit and a white overlay. Total Baywatch vibes.

Sara Ali Khan spent her New Year soaking up the sun and catching some waves with brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh in the Maldives.

She posted several pictures wearing super fun bikinis, chilling in the pool with huge floats and even going snorkelling with her mother and brother.

Sara sported stripes, animal prints and typography too on her bikinis, and looked like she was having a great time at the luxury resort she was at.

Katrina Kaif too headed to Goa to attend a wedding, she looked absolutely stunning in a picture she posted wearing a Rebecca Dewan light blue heavily embroidered lehenga with an organza jacket with puffy sleeves from the Saira collection.

She was in Goa for her hair and make-up artist Daniel Bauer’s wedding to his boyfriend Tyrone.

Katrina posted several pictures from the wedding on her story, she sported minimal make-up and had her hair open in loose waves.

(All images: Instagram)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter