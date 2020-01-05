e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Fashion and Trends / Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas soak up the sun in style at their beachy vacations

Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas soak up the sun in style at their beachy vacations

And their Instagram posts from warm sun-kissed beaches are turning us, shivering in Delhi’s winters, green with envy. However, their holiday snaps are setting some stylish goals too.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 05, 2020 13:23 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
And their Instagram posts from warm sun-kissed beaches are turning us, shivering in Delhi’s winters, green with envy. However, their holiday snaps are setting some stylish goals too.
And their Instagram posts from warm sun-kissed beaches are turning us, shivering in Delhi’s winters, green with envy. However, their holiday snaps are setting some stylish goals too.(INSTAGRAM)
         

We are in the first week of 2020 and unfortunately, it is the end of the holiday season, but not for everyone. It seems a lot of Bollywood celebrities can’t shake off the vacation hangover and are still on holiday. And their Instagram posts from warm sun-kissed beaches are turning us, shivering in Delhi’s winters, green with envy. However, their holiday snaps are setting some stylish goals too.

Hindustantimes

Alia Bhatt went on vacation with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and bestie Ayan Mukherji and posted a series of pictures wearing bright colourful bikinis, flaunting her vacation glow, but it was her matching Summer Somewhere Shop co-ord checked ensemble that looked super cool.

Hindustantimes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also headed for a beachy vacation with husband and musician Nick Jonas and some friends, she looked uber cool as she sipped some bubbly at the beach in an orange-red swimsuit and a white overlay. Total Baywatch vibes.

Hindustantimes

Sara Ali Khan spent her New Year soaking up the sun and catching some waves with brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh in the Maldives.

Hindustantimes

She posted several pictures wearing super fun bikinis, chilling in the pool with huge floats and even going snorkelling with her mother and brother.

Hindustantimes

Sara sported stripes, animal prints and typography too on her bikinis, and looked like she was having a great time at the luxury resort she was at.

Hindustantimes

Katrina Kaif too headed to Goa to attend a wedding, she looked absolutely stunning in a picture she posted wearing a Rebecca Dewan light blue heavily embroidered lehenga with an organza jacket with puffy sleeves from the Saira collection.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

She was in Goa for her hair and make-up artist Daniel Bauer’s wedding to his boyfriend Tyrone.

Hindustantimes

Katrina posted several pictures from the wedding on her story, she sported minimal make-up and had her hair open in loose waves.

(All images: Instagram)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
‘Where has Sidhu fled?’: Meenakshi Lekhi slams Congress after Nankana Sahib attack
‘Where has Sidhu fled?’: Meenakshi Lekhi slams Congress after Nankana Sahib attack
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
Rain could play spoilsport in IND-SL T20I at Guwahati
Rain could play spoilsport in IND-SL T20I at Guwahati
New battery tech makes smartphones with five days of back up possible
New battery tech makes smartphones with five days of back up possible
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
What tidy and messy desks say about you, writes Karan Thapar
What tidy and messy desks say about you, writes Karan Thapar
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends