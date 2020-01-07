e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / How BTS revolutionised K-Pop and men’s fashion for the world

How BTS revolutionised K-Pop and men’s fashion for the world

BTS members Jin, Suga, RM, JHope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are all known to have individualistic styles, and have the highest net worth among their South Korean counterparts, but above all they are known to set new standards for fashion. Read on.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 07, 2020 13:08 IST
Asheeza Baig
Asheeza Baig
Hindustan Times, Delhi
BTS members Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook.
BTS members Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook.(Twitter/ BTS)
         

K-Pop represents a new age of music, dance, and most importantly fashion, with each album coming with new concepts, visuals are integral to the genre’s appeal. From EXO to Blackpink, each outfit worn by idols has fans raving and imitating their favourite idol’s looks, with these idols and groups serving as major global fashion influencers.

BTS, the worldwide sensation, with the highest net worth among its South Korean counterparts, are known to set new standards for fashion. Members Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are all known to have individualistic styles ranging from streetwear to luxury brands, although collectively they have their ARMY swooning. Jin is known for his effortless classic style in Givenchy, Suga for his minimalist looks from Fear of God and Mastermind, RM loves his Japanese comfy streetwear from Yamamoto, WTAPS,and NEIGHBOURHOOD, J-Hope is the ultimate hypebeast in KAWS, Supreme and Balenciaga , whereas V and Jimin always sport Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci, lastly Jungkook’s favourites are from Carhartt.

Last year, BTS made fashion news with custom Dior tour stage outfits by Kim Jones which featured bomber jackets, cargo pants and shirts, also incorporating a variety of hats, bags, boots, and harnesses created in collaboration with Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama. Besides their tour outfits BTS has had many memorable fashion moments in their music videos, interviews, and red carpet looks in 2019.

Their Grammy debut in February 2019 had numerous questions about their red-carpet looks, where they were expected to turn up in customised garb by mainstream international designers. However, BTS changed the game and instead chose to represent their heritage and homeland showcasing custom Korean tuxedoes by two South Korean designers. JayBaek Couture delivered custom looks for V, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, and RM, while J-Hope’s ensemble came from designer Kim Seo Ryong, whose namesake label has long been a fixture at Seoul Fashion Week.

BTS backstage at the Grammys.
BTS backstage at the Grammys. ( Instagram/ Recording Academy )

BTS’ much-awaited comeback in April, with the album Map of the Soul: Persona had themes of baby pink, pastels and bright colours, the song Boy With Luv featuring Halsey had the guys sporting Valentino shirts and denim jackets, Saint Laurent t-shirts and a striped Alpaca-blend sweater from Isabel Marant Étoile with pastel hair to match the theme. The Love Yourself Speak Yourself World Tour also featured similar pastel pink-coloured, tailored suits.

BTS on set of Boy With Luv.
BTS on set of Boy With Luv. ( Twitter/bts_bighit )

In May, BTS paid homage to Beatles’ US debut at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with ’60s inspired classic black suits and skinny black ties while singing on a replica of the iconic The Ed Sullivan Show set performing their hits, Boy with Luv and Make It Right.

BTS performing at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
BTS performing at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. ( Twitter/bts_bighit )

For their performance at Saturday Night Live, BTS took to Virgil Abloh’s designs from his first menswear collection for Louis Vuitton. Suga and J-hope stood out the most with their pieces; J-Hope wore an electric blue cargo co-ord set paired with a safety orange “utility gilet” and Abloh-designed Off-White Nike Air Force 1s. Suga was dressed in a blue leather cut-away vest and a billowing oversized shirt with black pants. The rest of BTS was donned in similar graphic windbreakers and silk tops.

BTS performing Mic Drop on Saturday Night Live.
BTS performing Mic Drop on Saturday Night Live. ( Twitter/nbssnl )

The custom Dior stage outfits did not only take the world by storm but also redefined how sponsorship is defined in Kpop. The designs were based on the utilitarian and futuristic sportswear silhouettes of Kim Jones’ Pre-Fall 2019 collection, BTS sported cargo pants, harnesses, bombers and saddle bags, while industrial chains and brooches by Dior’s Jewellery Director Yoon Ahn emphasised each look.

Suga, J-hope, and RM on stage for Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World tour.
Suga, J-hope, and RM on stage for Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World tour. ( Facebook/bangtan.official )

BTS ended the year with multiple award shows, sporting rock-and-roll inspired Celine creations by Hedi Slimane at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Nagoya, Japan.

BTS receiving the award for Worldwide Icon of The Year at MAMA.
BTS receiving the award for Worldwide Icon of The Year at MAMA. ( Instagram/mnet_mama )

At the Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch, BTS suited up in Saint Laurent, one of the group’s favourite labels, with contemporary takes on creative director Anthony Vacarello rock ‘n’ roll suiting with subtle variations.

BTS on the red carpet at the Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch
BTS on the red carpet at the Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch ( Twitter/kentpage )

Besides luxury brands and accessories, BTS has been normalising make-up for men throughout their careers, even sponsoring a Korean beauty brand VT (BTSxVT). With their rumoured comeback for February, we hope to see them setting even higher standards for fashion and visuals in the future.

